XAGUSD: Silver vs US Dollar
42.045 USD 0.490 (1.15%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar
XAGUSD price has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 42.004 USD and at a high of 42.627 USD.
Follow Silver vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XAGUSD News
XAGUSD on the Community Forum
- Tick Data for XAUUSD and XAGUSD
Trading Applications for XAGUSD
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.08 (12)
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (14)
Synthetic Metal is an innovative trading Expert Advisor specially designed to work with the major instruments XAUUSD (gold) and XAGUSD (silver). This Expert Advisor combines powerful analysis technologies, forecasting accuracy and flexibility of trading risk management Key Features: Author's Synthetic Trend AI indicator The Expert Advisor uses a unique indicator Synthetic Trend AI, which simultaneously analyzes 4 timeframes to determine the most accurate entry and exit points. This provides:
Gold Scalper Pro Psar Adx Dashboard MT5
Tahir Mehmood
Gold Scalper Pro PSAR ADX Dashboard MT5 (Version 3.92 – Enhanced Pairs) Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator with Advanced Signal Detection Overview The Parabolic SAR V3 + ADX is a sophisticated technical analysis indicator that combines the trend-following capabilities of the Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR) with the momentum strength measurement of the Average Directional Index (ADX). This enhanced version features pair-specific optimization, a multi-language alert system, and a
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Saltwater Silver: Master the Tides of the XAGUSD Market The silver market moves like the ocean; it can be calm and predictable one moment, then volatile and treacherous the next. To navigate it successfully, you need more than just a strategy—you need an expert navigator. Saltwater Silver is a sophisticated expert advisor for the H1 timeframe, meticulously engineered to master the unique rhythm and flow of XAGUSD. Dynamic Profit and Risk Navigation Saltwater Silver is designed to ride the profi
Dark Dione MT5
Marco Solito
4.48 (48)
Dark Dione is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Medium term Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Dione is based on Dark Breakout MT5 indicator, these trades can be manage with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) Optimization experience is required to Download the robot. My tests are indicative, for best results it is necessary to study the user manual and create your settings. All the s
FREE
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Elliott Wave EA Advisor Description Elliott Wave EA is a professional trading solution based on M & W wave patterns described by A. Merrill. This powerful Expert Advisor identifies and trades wave formations with high accuracy, providing traders with a reliable automated solution for using Elliott Wave theory. Key Features Intelligent pattern recognition - Advanced algorithm identifies M & W wave patterns with exceptional accuracy Dual signal technology - Trades both Evolution and Mutation sign
Daily Range
42.004 42.627
Year Range
28.059 42.971
- Previous Close
- 42.535
- Open
- 42.535
- Bid
- 42.045
- Ask
- 42.075
- Low
- 42.004
- High
- 42.627
- Volume
- 6.520 K
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- 5.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.34%
- Year Change
- 35.02%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev