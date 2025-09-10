QuotesSections
Currencies / XAGUSD
XAGUSD: Silver vs US Dollar

42.045 USD 0.490 (1.15%)
Sector: Commodities Profit currency: US Dollar

XAGUSD price has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 42.004 USD and at a high of 42.627 USD.

Follow Silver vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Silver price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
42.004 42.627
Year Range
28.059 42.971
Previous Close
42.535
Open
42.535
Bid
42.045
Ask
42.075
Low
42.004
High
42.627
Volume
6.520 K
Daily Change
-1.15%
Month Change
5.93%
6 Months Change
23.34%
Year Change
35.02%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev