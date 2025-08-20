Currencies / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini
6614.7 USD 0.1 (0.00%)
Sector: Index Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
US500M exchange rate has changed by -0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6613.7 and at a high of 6620.9.
Follow S&P 500mini dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
US500M News
Daily Range
6613.7 6620.9
Year Range
4799.1 6641.7
- Previous Close
- 6614.8
- Open
- 6615.1
- Bid
- 6614.7
- Ask
- 6617.7
- Low
- 6613.7
- High
- 6620.9
- Volume
- 1.720 K
- Daily Change
- -0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.10%
- Year Change
- 14.87%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev