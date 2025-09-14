Currencies / AVGO
AVGO: Broadcom Inc
358.63 USD 5.46 (1.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVGO exchange rate has changed by -1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 356.99 and at a high of 365.61.
Follow Broadcom Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVGO News
Daily Range
356.99 365.61
Year Range
138.10 374.23
- Previous Close
- 364.09
- Open
- 365.00
- Bid
- 358.63
- Ask
- 358.93
- Low
- 356.99
- High
- 365.61
- Volume
- 25.966 K
- Daily Change
- -1.50%
- Month Change
- 23.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 115.56%
- Year Change
- 108.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%