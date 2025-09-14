QuotesSections
Currencies / AVGO
AVGO: Broadcom Inc

358.63 USD 5.46 (1.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVGO exchange rate has changed by -1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 356.99 and at a high of 365.61.

AVGO exchange rate has changed by -1.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 356.99 and at a high of 365.61.

Daily Range
356.99 365.61
Year Range
138.10 374.23
Previous Close
364.09
Open
365.00
Bid
358.63
Ask
358.93
Low
356.99
High
365.61
Volume
25.966 K
Daily Change
-1.50%
Month Change
23.95%
6 Months Change
115.56%
Year Change
108.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%