UNH: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock (DE)
342.57 USD 5.37 (1.54%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNH exchange rate has changed by -1.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 338.32 and at a high of 349.03.
Follow UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Common Stock (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
338.32 349.03
Year Range
234.60 630.73
- Previous Close
- 347.94
- Open
- 348.15
- Bid
- 342.57
- Ask
- 342.87
- Low
- 338.32
- High
- 349.03
- Volume
- 15.031 K
- Daily Change
- -1.54%
- Month Change
- 11.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.63%
- Year Change
- -41.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%