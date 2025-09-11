QuotesSections
Currencies / AUDUSD
AUDUSD: Australian Dollar vs US Dollar

0.66841 USD 0.00001 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AUDUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.66736 USD and at a high of 0.66894 USD per 1 AUD.

Follow Australian Dollar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Australian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
0.66736 0.66894
Year Range
0.59138 0.69341
Previous Close
0.6684 2
Open
0.6680 2
Bid
0.6684 1
Ask
0.6687 1
Low
0.6673 6
High
0.6689 4
Volume
2.870 K
Daily Change
-0.00%
Month Change
2.14%
6 Months Change
7.01%
Year Change
-3.29%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev