AUDUSD: Australian Dollar vs US Dollar
0.66841 USD 0.00001 (0.00%)
Sector: Currency Base: Australian Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AUDUSD exchange rate has changed by -0.00% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 0.66736 USD and at a high of 0.66894 USD per 1 AUD.
Follow Australian Dollar vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Australian Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AUDUSD News
AUDUSD on the Community Forum
Daily Range
0.66736 0.66894
Year Range
0.59138 0.69341
- Previous Close
- 0.6684 2
- Open
- 0.6680 2
- Bid
- 0.6684 1
- Ask
- 0.6687 1
- Low
- 0.6673 6
- High
- 0.6689 4
- Volume
- 2.870 K
- Daily Change
- -0.00%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.01%
- Year Change
- -3.29%
