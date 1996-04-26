The Parabolic Breakout Scanner Pro is a comprehensive market analysis tool designed to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously using Parabolic SAR breakout detection. This indicator continuously scans across various trading instruments and time horizons, identifying potential breakout patterns and providing traders with a centralized dashboard of trading opportunities. By tracking Parabolic SAR reversal patterns across different markets and timeframes, it helps traders spot emerging trends and potential reversal points without needing to manually check multiple charts.

This multi-timeframe analysis capability allows traders to identify confluence between different time horizons, providing stronger confirmation of potential breakouts when shorter-term signals align with longer-term trends. The system's dashboard interface presents a clear overview of current market conditions, highlighting instruments showing significant Parabolic SAR breakouts while filtering out less relevant market noise. Traders can quickly assess which currency pairs are demonstrating the most promising breakout patterns across various timeframes from a single screen.





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