AlarmLIne

Trendline Breakout Alert

Description:

This indicator triggers an alarm (sound, alert or notification) when the price breaks a trendline, either above or below it.

Parameters:

  • Names of the trendlines.: Comma-separated names of the trendlines (Make sure your trendline name does not have spaces at the beginning and is exact).
  • Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips).: Value that defines a margin above/below the trendline before triggering the alarm, can be given in percentage or pips, according to the next parameter.
  • Use value in percentage or pips?: Defines whether the previous parameter is given in percentage or pips.
  • 2nd bar?: True, triggers the alarm when there are two bars above or below the trend.
  • Play sound? (Bug!): True. Plays a sound through the speaker (Has a rare bug, which is being analyzed).
  • Send Notification?: True. Sends a notification to the mobile device configured in Options>Notifications
  • Display alert?: True. Displays an alert on the terminal
  • Color line, value is above it.: Color of the line when the value is above it.
  • Color line, value is below it.: Color of the line when the value is below it.

Notes:

  • If you consider any changes that could help you or if you find any bugs, mention them in the corresponding section to fix them.
  • Limited to 10 free downloads. (The quota has been reached, the price is currently $34.56 for a few more days until 20240228).

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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Stochastic Oscillator with Coloring This indicator colors the background according to the trend of the indicator. The indicator colors the background according to the value of the stochastic oscillator, whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The background color is determined by the parameters of the stochastic oscillator, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes). Parameters that you can modify: %K Period : The %K period %D Period: The %D period Slowing: The slowing period Price Field : Lo
ADX Color Indicator
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Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator that colors the background according to whether the trend is up or down. The ADXColor indicator is a technical indicator that measures the strength of a trend. The background color of the indicator is determined by its parameters and only paints the last 400 bars. The parameters you can modify are: Period: The time period of the ADX indicator. Trend Level: The minimum level that the ADX indicator must reach to be considered a bullish or bearish
MACD Color Indicator
Adrian Hernandez Castellanos
Indicators
MACD Indicator with color background based on buy or sell trend This indicator colors the background based on the value of the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, depending on its buying or selling tendency. The background color is determined based on the stochastic oscillator parameters, painting only the last 400 bars (see notes) and is used to measure the strength of a trend and the probability of a reversal. The parameters you can modify are the same as those provided
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