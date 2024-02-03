AlarmLIne
- Indicators
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Adrian Hernandez CastellanosIngeniero en computación con más de 25 años de experiencia en el sector de las tecnologías de la información con maestría en Gestión de Tecnologías de la información. He trabajado en una variedad de empresas, desde pequeñas startups hasta grandes corporaciones, en una variedad de roles, con un
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 February 2024
- Activations: 20
Trendline Breakout Alert
Description:
This indicator triggers an alarm (sound, alert or notification) when the price breaks a trendline, either above or below it.
Parameters:
- Names of the trendlines.: Comma-separated names of the trendlines (Make sure your trendline name does not have spaces at the beginning and is exact).
- Value over/under the line (E.g.: 0.03% or 500 pips).: Value that defines a margin above/below the trendline before triggering the alarm, can be given in percentage or pips, according to the next parameter.
- Use value in percentage or pips?: Defines whether the previous parameter is given in percentage or pips.
- 2nd bar?: True, triggers the alarm when there are two bars above or below the trend.
- Play sound? (Bug!): True. Plays a sound through the speaker (Has a rare bug, which is being analyzed).
- Send Notification?: True. Sends a notification to the mobile device configured in Options>Notifications
- Display alert?: True. Displays an alert on the terminal
- Color line, value is above it.: Color of the line when the value is above it.
- Color line, value is below it.: Color of the line when the value is below it.
Notes:
- If you consider any changes that could help you or if you find any bugs, mention them in the corresponding section to fix them.
- Limited to 10 free downloads. (The quota has been reached, the price is currently $34.56 for a few more days until 20240228).