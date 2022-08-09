All Pivot Points Scanner

Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are : 

1. Market Structure Screener.

2. Bullish Pullback Zone.

3. Bearish Pullback Zone.

4. Daily Pivots Points

5. weekly Pivots Points

6. monthly Pivots Points

7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume.

8. Bank Level Zones.



Key Features

  • All in one level indicator.
  • All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts...etc)
  • Working with all pairs ( forex, indices, stocks, cryptos, metals...etc) 
  • Symbols navigator.
  • Scan Support/Resistance zones (also called Supply/Demand zones)
  • Show alert when price is inside these zones and highlights the pair/timeframe
  • Show or hide current price (Price_Close) distance in points from SR zones
  • Merge and Extend Zones Option
  • MA Filtering Alerts


Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, Contact me via Private Message.









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Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
automatically sets a pre set take profit and stop loss on all orders that lack the selected stop(orders without sl/tp or both). This enables quicker opening of orders especially if you use a common take profit, stop loss or both for all orders of a current pair. You only need to open orders without having to calculate your stops and no matter how many orders you have opened the EA will set stops for you as long as you have attached the EA on the currency pairs chart. For pending orders the EA
Meta trader order to Telegram
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
Close MyOrders
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
this Ea is helpful for closing all variety of orders at the same time, you'll be able to opt for either all orders shut straightaway or victimization the within profit/loss rule. if the "total profit" or "total loss" of the account be bigger than nominal profit/loss, this Ea can mechanically shut all of your open position along. Closing: you'll be able to opt for closing be straightaway when running Ea, or use the whole profit/loss rule, or use shut on a nominal time. Features Include Swap Inc
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT4
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of adv
Alebrahimi EA
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Experts
Thanks for your interest in "Alebrahimi EA". I have been trading since 2015. I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I usually don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades, but I do take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. There will be some trades held for long periods of time, like weeks, even months. Don't worry, it's part of my trading system.  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! I don't use
Export Pairs name
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
This product is design to export all pairs that you have it in your meta trade  if you have too many pairs , shares , indicators , CFDs etc you just need 1 click to export all or them to txt file Works as an Script, reading all pairs . There's no option to change. There's no Web Request. There's no DLL use. File location: MQL5\Files . with name broker name._Symbols.txt
Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT5
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of adv
Pivot Points for MT5
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Indicators
Novice or Expert, our top of the line multi-time span Turn Prof will upgrade your exchanging and carry you extraordinary exchange amazing open doors with the Help and Obstruction levels that experts use. Turn exchanging is a straightforward compelling technique for entering and leaving the market at key levels and has been utilized by experts for quite a long time and chips away at all images: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies and so on. Turn Prof carries premium levels to the broker where the
TradeMetrics Pro
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
The TradeMetrics Pro indicator enhances trade analysis and performance evaluation by presenting trade history and metrics directly on the chart. It accomplishes this through three key features: Summary Trade Panel: The Summary Trade Panel provides a concise overview of open and closed trades. It organizes trade summaries by symbol, lots traded, pips gained or lost, profit, and advanced statistics. This panel enables quick assessment and comparison of trade performance across different symbols.
Trading Session Map
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Indicators
Indicator Description: Market Session Overlay The Market Session Overlay indicator for MT5 visually highlights the key global trading sessions — Asian, European, and American — directly on your chart. It allows traders to clearly identify the time ranges of each session and their respective highs, lows, and opening levels, improving session-based analysis and strategy execution. Features: Draws colored rectangles for each session (Asian, European, American) on the chart. Configurable se
Zistilo AI Gold
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Indicators
Zistilo AI Gold Zistilo AI Gold is a professional multi-engine signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, developed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want structured, score-based market analysis instead of relying on a single technical condition. The indicator combines trend direction, momentum strength, execution confirmation, market structure, and swing-location filtering inside one unified analytical engine. Rather than producing signals from one indicator alone, Zistilo AI Gold evaluates multipl
Zistilo EA X01
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Experts
Zistilo AI Gold Tester Zistilo AI Gold Tester is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system designed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) . The EA combines a proprietary multi-timeframe Zistilo signal engine with automated BUY/SELL execution, individual and basket-based trade management, weighted fair-price calculations, session controls, economic news protection, floating-loss protection, and daily profit management. The system analyzes market direction and signal strength across several configurable time
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