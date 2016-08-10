Tradonator nextGen

4

The Tradonator® nextGen!

  • trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe).
  • determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility.
  • creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated.
  • calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved.
  • basically works with any currency pair, any broker and in any timeframe. Theoretically, you could also trade indexes or commodities, if there would be no rollover.

The basic strategy is not trying to predict the market, but to use the back and forth and to be predominantly in the right direction on the road. It inevitably always an accompanying book loss, that could (and should) be controlled via the used lot size.

Keep it easy:

Trade a major forex pair on H1 timeframe with a minimum equity of 4000 $ and all will be fine! (alternatively on a cent account with 40000 cent)

The basic settings (for H1) stipulate the use of a risk lock down mode, which will effectively prevent to trade with too high lotsizes, in too short time frames or within too small ranges. This mode needs 4000 $ free equity per 0.01 lot, the H1 timeframe and a range from minimum 15 pips. You can switch it off, but you pay with a higher risk!

I recommend to keep RiskLockDown on true, at least until your look on the functioning of the Expert is clear!

  • The activity of the Expert can be individually controlled by the parameters TradingRangePoints and VolatilityMeasure.
  • By using the multi-chart strategy you can start aggressively in short time frames and automatically change to longer time frames and moderate settings while unfavorable course of trading.
  • The Expert can hide take profits from the Broker and manage them alone.
  • The Expert can automatically open a matching hedge position to neutralize the account.
  • The Expert can automatically start a Tradeout before the week end.

The Tradonator® nextGen! has shown stable results on live accounts for over 5 years now. More detailed information on my website or my youtube channel.


Key Settings

  • RiskLockDown=true - enforces moderate risk (0.01 Lot per 4000 Equity in a Range >= 15 in H1 Timeframe)
  • LotsFix=0.01 - max. 0.01 per 3000 Equity and Pair suggested (only relevant at RiskLockDown = false )
  • InitialTP=15 - takeprofit for the first 2 trades in every pool
  • PoolTargetPoints=15 - desired Takeprofit for the complete pool
  • VirtualProfits=false - takeprofit at the broker, should be allways hidden at timeframes <= M15
  • TrendTimeFrame=60 - timeframe which sends the signal (in minutes)
  • VolaMeasure=true - volatility measure on / off switch
  • TradingRangePoints=15 - range in pips, where is a maximum of 1 trade opened in every direction
  • MaxSpreadPoints=8 - your tolerated spread
  • UseMultiChart=false - multichart on / off switch
  • StartWithTradeCount=0 - this chart starts with trade No. x (in both directions)
  • EndWithTradeCount=5 - and ends with trade No. y (in both directions) - only relevant if UseMultiChart = true
  • UseAutoHedging=false - automatic hedging on / off switch
  • AutoHedgingValue=1000 - absolute ammount you accept as floating before hedging gets active
  • AutoHedgingSL=30 - stoploss hedgeposition in pips
  • HedgeBreakeven=20 - breakeven hedgeposition in pips
  • AutoTradeOut=true - autotradeout on / off switch
  • AutoTradeOutDay=4 - day of autotradeout start in metatrader counting (0= Sunday till 5= Friday, here Thursday)
  • AutoTradeOutHour=12 - time of starting Autotradeout
  • CommentString=nextgen - order comment, (has to be unique per instance and account)
  • CommentStringHedge=nextgenH - order comment hedge order, (has to be unique per instance and account)
Reviews 2
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2018.08.31 06:31 
 

Tolle Idee, Danke!

Der EA läuft jetzt eine Woche und hat Gewinn gemacht.

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2018.02.03 06:33 
 

.

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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2018.08.31 06:31 
 

Tolle Idee, Danke!

Der EA läuft jetzt eine Woche und hat Gewinn gemacht.

Frank B
1826
Frank B 2018.02.03 06:33 
 

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