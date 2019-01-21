Currency Heat Wave Ultimate

5

The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions.

One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its fast activity, ensuring that traders receive up to date information without any delays. The indicator's colorful meter enhances the visual experience by displaying vibrant colors that correspond to buy and sell signals. This visual representation adds clarity and helps traders to grasp the relative strength of currencies at a glance.

The user friendly settings of Currency Heat Wave further contribute to its appeal. Traders can easily customize the indicator according to their preferences, making it adaptable to their trading strategies. The graphic parameters allow for the selection of suitable colors for buy and sell signals, ensuring a personalized and visually appealing display. The X and Y distances can also be adjusted, enabling traders to position the indicator conveniently on their charts.

It's important to note that the real currency strength feature is not available during testing mode (Strategy Tester). However, when used in live trading scenarios, Currency Heat Wave provides accurate and valuable insights into currency strength, aiding traders in making well informed trading decisions.


    Parameters

    • Graphic Parameters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
    Reviews 2
    Janya1958
    1037
    Janya1958 2019.02.06 20:52 
     

    Very helpful!

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    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10355
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.06.13 21:18 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Janya1958
    1037
    Janya1958 2019.02.06 20:52 
     

    Very helpful!

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