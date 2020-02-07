Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operation algorithms and formulas that are responsible for these algorithms. You can download the demo version of Forex Gump Laser, install it on your Metatrader4 and make sure that it is a completely different, more accurate, more universal indicator. A little background. A year ago, one of our traders noticed an interesting price pattern during trading. He noticed that the price behaves in a certain way at certain intervals during certain events. At first, we did not betray this special significance. But after a certain time, our trader noticed that the pattern works stably even after some time. Moreover, the pattern showed good results even with the release of important news and at times of high market volatility. From that moment on, we decided to formalize this pater with the help of mathematical formulas and put it into the algorithm of the new indicator. Then we still did not understand how long it would take for us and how complicated the process of integration and formalization would be. In general, we spent more than 8 months of work on the entire development with the subsequent testing period. The active, daily work of the entire programming department. At some points, we even had to connect external freelance programmers, as it turned out that our strength alone was not enough. But we are very grateful to everyone who took part in this work. The result is a new Forex Gump Laser indicator. With the result of his work, you have the opportunity to download and familiarize yourself.





This indicator is an indispensable tool in trading in any currency market. It will help the trader in short and long term trading by indicating the current market direction and pivot points of price movement.

Forex Gump Laser does not redraw its values.

The indicator absorbs noise in the market and in most cases does not respond to impulsive fluctuations during the news release.

Very flexible configuration system with built-in options. You can configure the indicator to work on almost any currency pair without losing signal efficiency.

The indicator has a memory buffer and can be integrated into an automatic robot.

fast_period - period of the fast amplitude of the price movement.

slow_period - period of the slow amplitude of the price movement.

signal - period of the signal line of the price movement.

bars - the number of bars on which the indicator will be displayed.

thickness_of_thick_line - thickness of the outer line.

thin_line_thickness - the thickness of the inner line.

inform - displays the info window on the chart.