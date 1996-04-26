



Parameters Mode

Scanner mode - Scanner mode (choose between Scanning and Single Line Drawing).

Scanner mode (choose between Scanning and Single Line Drawing). Moving Average Parameters

Fast HMA period - Period for fast Moving Average calculation.





Fast method - Method used for fast Moving Average calculation.



Fast price - Price used for fast Moving Average calculation.



Slow HMA period - Period for slow Moving Average calculation.



Slow method - Method used for slow Moving Average calculation.



Slow price - Price used for slow Moving Average calculation.



Symbols (SemiColon(;) separated) - Symbol list (Use " ; " to separate)



Timeframes (SemiColon(;) separated) - Timeframe list ( Use " ; " to separate))

Alert Filters

Open new chart activated - Activate automatic opening of a new chart.



Pop-up alert activated - Pop-up alerts enabled.



Mobile alert activated - Mobile alerts enabled.



Email alert activated - Email alerts enabled.



Sound alert activated - Sound alerts enabled.



Bullish signal message - Custom message for bullish signals.



Bearish signal message - Custom message for bearish signals.

Graphic Parameters

Bullish button color - Color for bullish signal buttons.



Bearish button color - Color for bearish signal buttons.



Button state color - Color for button state (checked/unchecked).



Button font color - Color for button font.



Button font - Font style for buttons.



Button font size - Font size for buttons.



Button distance from top - Vertical distance of buttons from the top.



Button distance from left - Horizontal distance of buttons from the left.



Button per column [0 = max] - Maximum number of buttons per column (0 for unlimited).



Blank chart for dashboard - Display a blank chart in the dashboard.



Clear the dashboard within [x] minutes - Clear the dashboard after a specified time period.



Experience the power of the Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro and elevate your trading to new heights. With its advanced features, multicurrency and multitimeframe capabilities, and intuitive dashboard, this indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to make informed trading decisions. Experience the power of the Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro and elevate your trading to new heights. With its advanced features, multicurrency and multitimeframe capabilities, and intuitive dashboard, this indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to make informed trading decisions.

Introducing the Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro, a powerful and versatile Multi-symbol,Multi-timeframeindicator designed to enhance your trading decisions. This advanced indicator incorporates Moving Average (MA) crossovers and offers additional features to provide fast and reliable alerts.With the Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro, you can benefit from the unique characteristics of MA crossovers across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The indicator's comprehensive dashboard displays all signals as buttons, allowing you to conveniently access the information you need. Simply click on a button to open a new chart with crossover lines that reveal the signal in greater detail.To streamline your trading experience, the indicator includes the option to automatically open the latest chart corresponding to the signal. By activating the "Open new chart" feature, you can swiftly analyze and act upon trading opportunities.The Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro offers two modes: Scanning and single crossover line drawing. In Scanning mode, you can efficiently scan multiple currency pairs and timeframes for potential signals. Alternatively, you can focus on a single crossover line for in-depth analysis and decision-making.Never miss a trading opportunity with our comprehensive alert system. The indicator provides a range of notification options, including pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts. Stay connected and receive instant updates on any device, enabling you to respond promptly to market movements.The Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro caters to traders of all experience levels and trading styles. Whether you prefer short-term scalping or long-term trend following, this indicator can be seamlessly integrated into your strategy. Its versatility and adaptability make it an invaluable tool for traders seeking accurate and timely signals.