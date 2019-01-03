DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate

Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate, a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot.

The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (ATR) exceeding the five-day period in the previous trading session. Fibonacci levels are then drawn from the previous day's low to high if the price is currently above the current day's central pivot, or from the previous day's high to low if the price is below the current day's central pivot. The focus is on identifying a confluence of Fibonacci retracement levels with the daily central pivot. Once a retracement to the identified confluence occurs, traders can choose to enter at market or wait for confirmatory candle signals or currency strength changes before entering a trade.

The DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate features a comprehensive set of indicators including Pivot, Fibonacci, ADR, ATR, and Moving Average (MA). To enhance signal accuracy, it incorporates a Reversal Candlestick Pattern Scanner, Currency Meter, and Candle Power Extractor. All indicators are fully customizable, allowing traders to tailor them to their own strategies. The indicator data is conveniently displayed in an additional Data panel for easy reference.

This versatile indicator is suitable for trading any symbol and provides quick signal identification. Notifications can be received through various methods such as mobile alerts, email alerts, and pop-up alerts. Each indicator can be easily activated or deactivated based on individual preferences.

The parameters of the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate allow users to customize Fibonacci levels, Pivot points, ATR levels, ADR levels, volume percentages, and candlestick patterns. Moving averages can also be adjusted, including the fast and slow periods, shift, method, and applied price. Additionally, traders can enable/disable the display of pip counts for each Fibo, Pivot, ATR, and ADR level.

The indicator offers a fully customizable graphic interface, allowing users to adjust line colors, styles, widths, fonts, and font sizes for each indicator. Visual customization is available for Fibonacci, Pivot, ADR, ATR, fast MA, slow MA, volume, control panel, and arrow elements.

With the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate, traders can efficiently apply the Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy using a comprehensive set of indicators and customizable parameters, leading to more informed trading decisions and improved accuracy in capturing market reversals and exits.


    Parameters

    • Fibonacci Parameters - Fibonacci customization options  
    • Pivot Point Parameters - Pivot point customization options
    • ATR Parameters - Activate ATR indicator
    • ADR Parameters Activate ADR indicator
    • Volume ParametersActivate volume indicator
    • Pattern ParametersActivate  candlestick patterns indicator
    • Trend Parameters -  Activate moving average indicator and customization options
      • Pip ParametersActivate pip count indicator
      • Data Panel Parameters -  Activate data panel
      • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
        • Graphic ParametersCustomize visual appearance and colors.
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