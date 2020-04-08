Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector

Introducing the Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector, a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance the popular Bollinger Band Breakout Strategy. This indicator takes trend following to the next level by incorporating Volume Data, effectively minimizing false signals. By adhering to the principle of "volume confirms price," this tool allows traders to identify price breakouts accompanied by significant increases in volume, ensuring more accurate trading decisions. The indicator's customizability empowers traders to fine tune their own strategies by leveraging volume data.

One of the key features of this indicator is its fully customizable Bollinger Band, which can be tailored to individual preferences. Additionally, the integration of volume data is visually represented through color coded battles against the Moving Average (MA), enabling easy identification of volume breakouts in relation to the 22 day average. Traders can receive notifications via mobile alerts, pop-up messages, and email alerts, notifying them of volume breakouts above the 22 day average and price breakouts above or below the upper and lower bands. Each notification method can be individually activated or deactivated based on preference.

To further assist traders, the indicator presents relevant data in an additional Data panel, providing valuable insights into market dynamics. Furthermore, this versatile tool is suitable for application across various symbols, ensuring its usefulness in diverse trading scenarios.

The indicator's parameters offer flexibility and control over trading decisions. The Bollinger Signal Filter allows users to choose the Moving Average (MA) method and Applied Price for calculations, while the Period parameter determines the averaging period. Traders can set the Bands Deviations to establish the Bollinger band breakout threshold in terms of sigma. The Volume Signal Filter incorporates the Bull Bear Percentage, facilitating the identification of stronger bull or bear candles, and the Volume Breakout Level sets the volume breakout threshold. The Alert Filter, with options such as Alert Reset By, Pop-Up Alert activation, Email Alert activation, Mobile Alert activation, and Arrow Distance, provides additional customization options to suit individual preferences.

Improve your trading strategies with the Bollinger Band Volume Breakout Detector, a comprehensive tool based on the Bollinger Band Breakout strategy augmented with volume analysis. This indicator empowers traders to make informed decisions by combining price and volume data effectively.



Parameters

  • Bollinger Signal Filter - Customize Bollinger indicator.
  • Volume Signal Filter - Customize volume indicator.
  • Alert Filter - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
Recommended products
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicators
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
Doji Engulfing Paths
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
Indicators
Presentation Doji Engulfing Paths enables to get signals and data about the doji and the engulfing patterns on charts. It makes it possible to get opportunities from trends, and to follow the directional moves to get some profits on the forex and stocks markets. It is a good advantage to take all the appearing opportunities with reversal signals and direct signals in order to obtain some profits on the forex market. System features With fast execution, it allows to register directly the informa
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
HC ARROW
Cuong Pham
Indicators
The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
DTFX Algo Zones for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
DTFX Algo Zones are auto-generated Fibonacci Retracements based on market structure shifts. These retracement levels are intended to be used as support and resistance levels to look for price to bounce off of to confirm direction.   USAGE Figure 1 Due to the retracement levels only being generated from identified market structure shifts, the retracements are confined to only draw from areas considered more important due to the technical Break of Structure (BOS) or Change of Character (CHo
Fibonacci colores
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Indicators
Fibonacci por color en niveles para aplicar estrategia profesional inicialmente se coloca en el punto mas alto del dia y mas bajo con esto es para ubicar operaciones a una distancia exacta con lo cual se busca generar ganancias residuales internas en el mismo dia con esto las lineas fusias es para colocar las entrdas sell y las lineas verdes amarillas van los buy
KT 4 Timeframe Trend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT 4 Time Frame Trend is an invaluable forex indicator for traders seeking to identify the trend direction across 4-time frames accurately. This innovative indicator allows users to simultaneously observe and analyze price trends across four different timeframes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool offers an enhanced understanding of trend dynamics, leading to improved trading strategies on your trading platform. The capability to concurrently monitor multiple timef
Fractal Channel Breakout MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Fractal Channel Breakout draws a continuous channel by connecting the successive Up and Down fractals. It provides alerts and also plots the Up and Down arrows representing the bullish and bearish breakout of the fractal channel. Features If you use Bill Williams fractals in your technical analysis, you must also include it in your trading arsenal. It can be very effective and useful for stop-loss trailing. A new market trend often emerges after a fractal channel breakout in a new direction.
Elite SR
Radek Reznicek
Indicators
Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument! Important information For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website. Featur
Entry Signal Arrows
Harun Celik
Indicators
Entry Signal Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the sign
Higher High Lower Low MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Higher High Lower Low marks the following swing points with their respective S/R levels: Higher High: The swing high made by the price that is higher than the previous high. Lower High: The swing high made by the price that is lower than the previous high. Lower Low: The swing low made by the price that is lower than the previous low.  Higher Low: The swing low made by the price that is higher than the previous low.   Features The intensity of swing high and swing low can be adjusted by chan
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Pennants and triangles scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (5)
Indicators
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator identifies high-probability breakout patterns. It does this by identifying strong, symmetrical pennants and triangles. This pattern DOES NOT appear very often on higher time frames. But when it does, it is a very high-probability setup. The indicator also includes an Inside bars scanner. It can for example be used to detect a special type of Inside bars formation which is formed by a Master candle (MC) followed by 4 inside candles (please see the
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Indicators
This indicator scans for you up to 30 trading instruments and up to 8 timeframes for occurrences of the high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . Please read also the blog post " Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! " which explains the concepts behind the ULTIMATE Double Top/Bottom indicator and how you can use a professional top-down approach. This FREE Version of the Scanner scans only EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the sca
FREE
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Special Entry Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Special Entry Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Momentum Arrows Indicator is based on a momentary breakout which is calculated using the bands deviation and emerging volatility in a certain direction. A buy signal is generated when the price close above the upper band and a sell signal is generated when the price close below the lower band. A magnitude coefficient is used as the input which affects the band deviation and volatility at the same time. The coefficient value should be carefully selected and analyzed based on the instrument and
Heiken Ashi Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard for MT4 is a powerful tool designed to help traders efficiently monitor market trends using the Heiken Ashi indicator across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. This scanner simplifies trend identification and potential market reversals by offering real-time scanning and alerts directly from a centralized dashboard. Whether you trade major pairs, minor pairs, or exotics, the scanner provides extensive market coverage and customizable settings to s
Abiroid GMMA Trend Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Features: - Current TF GMMA Cross and Trend (Mandatory Check.. G-Up/G-Down) - HTF GMMA Trend Check (Optional.. slanting arrow) - TDI or NRTR Trend Check (Optional.. diamond) Read post for detailed description and downloading extra indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758264 Scanner: This is a Dashboard Scanner for finding good trades using the GMMA method as base and TDI method for trend verification. All buttons for all Pairs and Timeframes are clickable and will change the chart f
Oscillator Trend
Harun Celik
Indicators
Oscillator Trend indicator macd, divergence and a set of algorithms is a trend indicator. The aim of the indicator is to generate signals with high reliability using the above-mentioned calculations. The indicator is very easy to use. Red arrows give sale signal. The Aqua arrows give a buy signal. Thanks to the alert feature, you can easily reach the signals. It works without any setting. It can be used in all time frames. The recommended time frames are m15, m30 and h1. Parameters Trendlines
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Alpha Trend Spotter PA
Andy Ismail
Indicators
Supplement for Alpha Trend Spotter (ATS) Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8590 This indicator acts by price action. Use it when ATS shows clear Bullish or Bearish Trend for finding the strongest trend each day. Suitable for timeframes M5, H1, H4 and D1. Suitable for Binary Option 5 minutes signal. How to Use: RED Arrow means Sell GREEN Arrow means Buy
Premium SMC Indicator For MT4
Sarah Ayuma Elijah
Indicators
REAL VERSION IS OUTDATED, FOR REAL VERSION... WHATSAPP [+254757868747] I SEND THE FILE DIRECTLY Premium Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator – BOS | CHoCH | FVG | OB | Liquidity Zones - Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH)   - Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with auto zones   - Order Blocks (OB) detection   - Liquidity zones and inducement markers   - Alerts for key SMC signals   - Clean chart visuals – customizable and beginner-friendly   - Works on any pair, any timeframe - Trusted
KT Half Trend MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
The KT HalfTrend is a moving average-based trend indicator that draws zones. It marks a trend shift by drawing bearish and bullish invalidation zones on the chart. It also displays the trend buy-sell strength with arrows on the main chart. The indicator will be flat if no trend indicates accumulation, temporary price, or distribution zones. If there is a trend, there will be a slope in that direction. The trend signals are substantial if the slope is steep, either to the upside or the downside.
Stronger Trend
Harun Celik
Indicators
Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (4)
Indicators
The Opening Range Breakouts Indicator is a session based trading tool designed for traders who follow institutional trading concepts, such as ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and volume or order flow based strategies. This indicator plots essential session opening ranges, allowing traders to identify potential liquidity sweeps, breakout zones, fakeouts, and key intraday levels across the major global Forex sessions. This strategy is rooted in the concept of the Opening Rang
ICT NewYork Open Killzone MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The ICT NewYork Open Killzone Indicator is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , ICT trading models , and liquidity based strategies in the Forex market . This tool marks the New York Open Killzone , spanning 11:00 to 14:00 GMT , a critical time when institutional volume often leads to major moves. The indicator highlights session ranges , market maker ranges , liquidity sweeps , FVG zones (Fair Value Gaps) , and breakout opportunities , providing a complete view of price
Candle Power Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
4.5 (8)
Indicators
The   Candle Power Pro   is a sophisticated trading tool designed to decode   real volume pressure, tick data imbalances, and institutional order flow dynamics   by measuring the   battle between bull ticks and bear ticks   in real time. This indicator transforms raw   volume data into actionable insights , helping traders identify   Smart Money movements, liquidity hunts, and hidden market psychology   behind each price candle. By analyzing   buyer/seller volume percentages, divergence pattern
Fibo Scalper Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.33 (3)
Experts
The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
Breakout Robot
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Experts
The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
ICT Asian Range MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   ICT Asian Range Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures and liquidity zones based on the ICT Asian Range Trading Strategy. It marks the highest and lowest price levels of the Asian session (7 PM to midnight New York time) and provides critical insights into market movements for the following trading sessions. This indicator enhances trade accuracy by highlighting liquidity sweeps, and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), making it an essential tool for ICT
SMC Sessions MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
Exit Area Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Exit Area Ultimate is a technical indicator designed to enhance trading decisions by indicating the daily Average True Range (ATR) and Average Daily Rate (ADR) levels on the chart. By understanding these levels, traders can easily assess the average movement of an asset throughout the day. This versatile indicator serves multiple purposes for day traders, aiding in order placement, identifying intraday tendencies, setting trailing stop loss levels, and establishing daily take profit levels.
FVG Zone Indicator MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   FVG Zone Indicator MT5   is a powerful tool designed to identify Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in the market, highlighting price imbalances between fair value and market price. This precise identification of gaps enables traders to spot potential market entry and exit points, significantly enhancing their ability to make informed trading decisions. With its intuitive and user-friendly interface, the FVG Zone Indicator automatically scans charts for Fair Value Gaps, marking these zones on the price
Candle GAP
Thushara Dissanayake
3 (1)
Indicators
The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
FREE
Extract Candle Power
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
Three MA Alert
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Three MA Alert indicator is an essential tool for traders who rely on the Moving Averages Crossover Strategy . It simplifies your trading life by sending notifications to your mobile device, email, and displaying pop-up alerts with sound whenever there is a crossover of three moving averages. By following this widely used technique, you can ensure that you are always on the right side of the trend and avoid trading against the prevailing market direction. With the Three MA Alert indicator, y
Mr Fibonacci
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
Two MA Crossover
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Indicators
The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
Pivot Bro
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Pivot Bro technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify retracement areas using Pivot, Fibonacci, ATR, and ADR levels. It goes beyond that by also recognizing price action based reversal candlestick patterns . Additionally, the Currency Meter is a valuable companion for assessing the true strength of major currencies. By analyzing 28 currency pairs and displaying their strength on the chart with color changes, it enables traders to make informed decisions on entry and exit poin
ReversalPatterns
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
Reversal Alert Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
Currency Strength 7
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
BullsBears Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
Crossover Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
CCI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
Experts
The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
RSI Action
Thushara Dissanayake
3.67 (3)
Experts
The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
TPSL Driver
Thushara Dissanayake
Utilities
Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
Entry Point
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Entry Point , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point sends signals to users via mobile devices, email, and pop-up alerts
Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
4 (5)
Indicators
Introducing the Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate , a powerful technical indicator designed to provide Buy/Sell notifications for 6 currency pairs. This indicator analyzes 5 moving averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams, and volume indicators across 3 different time frames to generate accurate signals. It offers unlimited customization options for professional traders, allowing them to tailor the indicator based on their experience and strategies. The Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate sends sig
Fibo Channels Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
Crossover Tactics Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review