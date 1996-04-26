Visual comparison of history and current patterns

The indicator compares pattern found on chart history with the current price movement. Since history repeats itself, then, by comparing the two patterns, indicator can predict the further movement of the price. The indicator allows you to overlay highlighted history pattern with current movement and you will visually see this movement and will be able to compare the past and the present.

To compare two patterns, you need:

  • It is necessary to find and highlight a pattern on the history chart of a currency pair
  • Then mark the beginning of price movement from which the historical pattern will be overlaid


How to work with the indicator

  1. If you have found a pattern that you want to overlay to current price movement, select this pattern using the rectangle tool. This rectangle must be called "parent". Open the parameters of the rectangle instrument and enter "parent" in the "Name" field. NB! all the letters are small!
  2. Next, you must indicate the beginning of the price movement, from which the found historical pattern will be overlaid. To do this, you can also use the rectangle tool. This rectangle must be called "child". Open the parameters of the rectangle and enter "child" in the "Name" field NB! all the letters are small!

It is better to compare one-way movements or patterns. For example, if the "parent" pattern is moving down with a rollback, then it should be applied to the current downward movement (possibly with a rollback). And vice versa for an upward movement or more complex patterns.


How to mark a pattern

To highlight a pattern on a  history chart, use the Rectangle tool. It can be stretched in length and width. The width of the rectangle determines how many candles should be in the pattern. The height of the rectangle determines the max/min of the selected pattern.

Select the pattern as follows, for example:

  • If there is a pattern with the down movement, then the rectangle should be drawn from the top candle and from the high of this candle.
  • If there is a pattern with the up movement, then the rectangle should be drawn from the lower candle and from the low of this candle.

Drawing "parent" and "child" rectangles must match, so if "parent" is drawn from top to bottom (from the high), then you should draw "child" from top to bottom of the high of first candle. For the upward movement, the opposite of the same rule is valid. Rectangles are drawn from the candlestick low.


Features

  • showComments - specifies whether to show additional information or not. Information about the direction of the rectangles is shown. This information will help to quickly determine how a rectangle is drawn, it is important to correctly overlay the parent pattern on the analyzed pattern.
  • showCandlesOnBackground - Specifies how to draw an overlay parent chart on the analyzed graph. Draw behind the main (current) chart or in the background.
  • BullBarColor - Specifies the color of a bullish candle
  • BearBarColor - Determines the color of the bearish candles
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Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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HurtLockerPro Investor
Vladimir Kähri
Experts
Expert Advisor does not use indicators, does not use a grid, does not use martingale. Work like this: ONLY one order per day with Stoploss and TakeProfit! Fully automated. This expert advisor is created for investment for a long period , but NOT for speculation (not scalper, not just order opener)! To get the most out of the robot - I advise you to use the robot for at least 1 year and longer! The longer the period, the greater the profit.  The robot does not need to be set up! Just download and
HurtLockerPro Risk Manager
Vladimir Kähri
Utilities
Risk manager Risk manager - it will simplify the tracking of drawdown and will notify you (alert) when the specified risk is reached, and close/lock orders when the critical DD risk level is reached. If the specified drawdown is exceeded, you can choose two options for actions: All orders will be closed that mean loss will be fixed on depo. The terminal also closes. Instead of fixing the loss on depo, the opposite order will be opened - orders locking will occure. Not a single order will be c
HurtLockerPro DoublePairedMA
Vladimir Kähri
Experts
How to work with an expert adviser: “Double Paired moving averages” This is a trend strategy and has simple rules of risk management, so I advise you to study this strategy in more detail and keep it in your portfolio. If you don’t have time to constantly sit at your computer or constantly get your phone out to monitor the state of the market, then this strategy is for you! An expert advisor will help you track signals and inform you about it. The idea of ​​using this strategy is very simple
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