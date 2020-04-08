RSI Crossover Alert

The RSI Crossover Alert is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who utilize the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in their trading strategies. This indicator focuses on identifying RSI crossovers, which occur when the fast RSI line crosses above or below the slow RSI line. By combining these crossovers, the indicator effectively filters out false signals, allowing traders to make more accurate trading decisions.

The RSI Crossover Alert offers several key features that enhance its functionality and usability. It is suitable for application on any time frame and trading symbol, providing traders with flexibility in their trading approach. The indicator also boasts user friendly parameters, allowing traders to easily customize its settings according to their preferences and trading strategies. Additionally, the indicator can draw previous signals on the chart, enabling traders to analyze historical crossover patterns.

To ensure that traders never miss important trading opportunities, the RSI Crossover Alert incorporates a fast notification system. This system delivers timely pop-up message alerts, keeping traders informed about potential RSI crossovers and signaling opportunities. By promptly receiving these alerts, traders can take immediate action and capitalize on favorable market conditions.

The indicator's parameter settings include options for adjusting the fast RSI period, slow RSI period, RSI applied price, start candle index, history calculation period, arrow distance, buy arrow character, sell arrow character, buy color, sell color, and alert reset period. Traders can fine-tune these parameters to align with their individual trading preferences and requirements.

Overall, the RSI Crossover Alert is a valuable tool for RSI traders, providing them with reliable crossover alerts and facilitating more accurate trading decisions. Its comprehensive features, user friendly interface, and fast notification system make it an excellent choice for traders looking to enhance their RSI based trading strategies.


    Parameters

    • RSI Filters
      • Fast RSI Period - Fast averaging period for calculation.
      • Slow RSI Period - Slow averaging period for calculation.
      • RSI Applied Price - Applied price.
    • Other Filters - Customize visual appearance and colors.
    • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
