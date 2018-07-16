Harmonic Master Scanner Pro

Harmonic Trading is now much easy than ever before with Harmonic Master Scanner Pro you can now scan time frames from 5m to 1w for 17 harmonic patterns on all bares at the same time.

Harmonic Master Scanner Pro works based on original MetaTrader4 Zigzag indicator and the standard harmonic patterns elements.

This software send alert and email to you when a harmonic pattern is detected on any charts.

If you want the scanner to draw the pattern just switch the time frame to the alert time frame.

The entry point is the "D" point.

The scanner only shows the present pattern one by one no historical patterns (you can use the back test to build your own strategy).

Because the full dependence on Zigzag indicator the scanner may redraw the "D" point (only the "D" point) or give fake alerts in case of pattern failure, so I strongly recommended you to use additional strategy to open trades like price action or divergence or as your own.

The scanner represents the PRZ zone by a rectangle and the significant Fibonacci retracements from XA by red Lines.

I have added the Fibonacci Time Zones tool to validate the time correction of the patterns, recommended correction is between 0.382% and 1.618% and the equivalent one at 100% is the best.

The scanner includes 17 harmonic patterns (AB=CD – Gartley – Bat – Butterfly – Crab – Shark – Alternate Bat – Deep Crab – Cypher – Nen Star – Anti Gartley – Anti Bat – Anti Butterfly – Anti Crab – Anti Shark – Anti Cypher – Anti Nen Star).


Indicator Inputs

  • "ZigzagDepth", "ZigzagDeviation", "ZigzagBackstep" - Zigzag indicator inputs.
  • "nBarsShift" number of shift bars for zizgzag indicator.
  • "PercentAfter", "PercentBefor" - to give the scanner some flexibility you can add a percentage range before and after the individual elements like "B" point in the Gartley pattern. The percent is from the original Fibonacci retracements (means 0.5% from 0.618 before and 5% from 0.618 after as example). This flexibility percentage only applied to:
    • - "C" and "B" points in AB=CD pattern.
    • - "B" point in Gartley, Butterfly, Alternate Bat and Deep Crab patterns.
    • - "D" point in Anti Gartley pattern.
  • "Scan5M", "Scan15M", etc - Pause or stop scan for one or more time frame.
  • "IncludeABCD", "IncludeGartley", etc - Pause or stop scan for one or more patterns.
  • "BearishWave", "BearishLabels", "BearishPRZ", "BullishWave", "BullishLabels", "BullishPRZ" - management for color visualizations
  • "ShowFiboTimes", "FiboTimesColor" - Fibonacci Time Zones tool management.
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Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
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Harmonic Master scanner
Mahmoud Ragab
Indicators
Harmonic Master Scanner is a dynamic tool that helps harmonic traders to identify and draw harmonic patterns on the chart. Harmonic Master Scanner is a software designed to work in MetaTrader 4. Harmonic Master Scanner works based on original MetaTrader 4 Zigzag indicator and the standard harmonic patterns elements. This software can send alert and email to you when a Harmonic pattern is detected on any charts. The entry point is the "D" point. The scanner only shows the present pattern one by o
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