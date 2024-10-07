Master Max

MASTER MA is a moving average cross based indicator, using 3 moving averages with different periods cross to generate signals, the strategy is very simple, but the indicator has stats dashboard that shows useful instant back test results such as win rate/total profits won…etc., this indicator has TP and SL inputs in points so you can have your TP and SL wanted visible on the chart in form of green dot for TP and red x for SL, the indicator will use those values to calculate win/loss percentage.





This indicator gives its signal on new bar open strictly. The signals are never repainted or delayed.





Recommendations : use m5 or higher… have daily goal… play around with indicator periods to get better results.





Parameters :





the 3 moving averages periods and type





alerts





TP/SL values to print on chart with each signal and calculate win/loss based on





dashboard colors and position inputs





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