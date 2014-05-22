Lineverse Trendlines

Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines.

Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout.

Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system.

https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA.

Chart examples https://www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex





Price Interaction Events



All events are effective immediately and only after one full bar test.



Rollback: the price has rolled back from the line

Breakout: the price has broken through the line

Rollback after breakout: after a breakout, the price has retraced back to the line and then rolled back again in the original breakout direction

Double breakout: the price has broken through the line in one direction, then, after a while, it has broken through the line in the opposite direction. This line is then considered as "expired".

The video illustrates these definitions in much greater detail.

For setting alerts, see the video, https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA?t=1m27s

Indicator Parameters

Each line is defined by two reference points (="pins") it passes through.

PIN SYSTEM

Trendline pins based on

HIGH&LOW: pins are situated at either High or Low of a bar



OPEN&CLOSE: pins are situated at either Open or Close location of a bar

Min bars to the left from a left pin - the minimum offset to the left from the left pin, before the line crosses the price graph, in bars

- the minimum offset to the left from the left pin, before the line crosses the price graph, in bars Min bars to the right from a right pin - the minimum offset to the right from the right pin, before the line crosses the price graph, in bars

- the minimum offset to the right from the right pin, before the line crosses the price graph, in bars Min bars between pins - the minimum distance between the left and the right pin, in bars

- the minimum distance between the left and the right pin, in bars Maximum number of lines - the maximum number of lines on the chart

The last 4 parameters can be adjusted using the menu in the bottom left corner (see the video).

ON LAUNCH

When the indicator is initialized, the initial trend line system is built. It is possible to adjust the initial search range for the pins with 2 parameters below:

maximal offset for right pins, in bars - the maximum offset from the left edge of the window for the right pin, in bars

extra offset for left pins, in bars - offset from the left edge of the chart to the left pin, in bars

2 vertical dashed control lines allow adjusting these parameters after the indicator launch: left pins can only appear to the right of the left control line, and right pins can only appear to the right of the right control line. The control lines are interactive, they can be dragged to the left/right thereby filtering and tuning the trend line system. See an example in the video https://youtu.be/wmDOj3Ouoig

FILTERS

Refine left pins - true: if several lines share the same left pin, only the top and the bottom ones will be displayed

Refine right pins - true: if several lines share the same right pin, only the top and bottom ones will be displayed

Clear expired lines - true: the expired lines will be deleted

GRAPHICS

Thickness ~number of bounces/retraces(up to 4) - true: if the price has rolled back from the line, the line thickness is increased. The thickness adjustment stops after 4 rollbacks

New Line Color - the color of the new trend lines

Bounce Line Color - the line color after the first price rollback

Broken Line Color - the line color after the first price breakout

Retrace Line Color - the color of the lines which had rollback after breakout

Edit Box Color - the color of the corner menu

Edit Box Level - distance between the lower boundary of the corner menu edit box and the chart bottom edge, in pixels

Edit Box Zoom Factor - scale factor for the corner menu, e.g. 1, 2, 3.2

Draw Right Vertical Line – true: display a vertical dashed line marking the bar of indicator launch

Draw trendlines as rays -true: draw trendlines up to the right edge of the chart