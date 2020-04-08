Happy Croc

Overview

Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.

 

Key Functions

  • Trend Filtering (SMA 200)

Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the price is above the 200 SMA where Sell arrows only when the price is below it. This function ensures that you are always trading in the direction of the long-term institutional trend.


  • Momentum Confirmation (Stochastic)

Calculates price momentum to ensure the market is not over-extended. It releases the signal condition only when the Stochastic is within the "neutral" zone (between your defined Overbought and Oversold levels), preventing trades during exhausted market conditions.


    • Alligator Crossover Logic

    Utilizes the Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) method to calculate the Jaws, Teeth, and Lips. Signals are triggered at the exact bar where the "Lips" (fast line) cross the "Teeth" (medium line) while the "Jaws" (slow line) are correctly ordered.


    • Signal Spacing

    Implements a "cool-down" period (N bars) before allowing another arrow of the same color to appear, which cleans up the chart and reduces repetitive signals during sideways price action.


      • Customization Engine

      Every component—from the Alligator's lookback periods and displacement shifts to the filter thresholds—is exposed in the user input menu. This allows the user to "release" or tighten the conditions without touching the underlying code.


      Support

      If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.



      Recommended products
      HF PropFirmFastPass
      Wong Sze Wai
      Experts
      Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
      PTW Non Repaint System
      Elvis Kanyama
      Indicators
      PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
      Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
      Mikhail Pigolkin
      Experts
      Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
      Work Stations
      Maryna Shulzhenko
      Experts
      Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
      HF SuperZig
      Wong Sze Wai
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      This SuperZig indicator is special design for some trader trade with  ZigZag  and  Fibonacci . ( !!! NEW !!! +++ Support and Resistance +++ ) It will draw least two Fibonacci automatically in your chart period. Alerts when Created/Touced the Support/Resistance Box, it will send phone push/email notification to you at the same time. ZigZag + Fibo + BreakOutLine + SupportResistance = SuperZig !!! Input Parameter: " Show ZigZag " ::  Show ZigZag indicator with your own style ; " Show BreakOut Lin
      Aureus Quantum Surge
      Ren Cheng Yao
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Aureus Quantum Surge-H1: Unlock the Potential of Gold Automated Trading Limited Time Offer: Special Offer: Current Price $799 (Limited Time)! Next price: $899 Real Account Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Overview Aureus Quantum Surge-H1 is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.   It integrates multiple technical indicators with robust risk management techniques to deliver consistent performance in th
      Tradonator nextGen
      Wolfgang Kuebel
      4 (2)
      Experts
      The Tradonator nextGen! trades not primarily on indicators or prices, but at the beginning of every new candle (controlled by Timeframe). determines the trading direction due to the integrated indicator, which can measure trend and volatility. creates a Sell- and a Buypool and manages them isolated. calculates with every trade for each of the pools a previously defined profit target and closes the pool only with a total profit once this goal has been achieved. basically works with any currency
      The Collector
      PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
      Experts
      Risk Disclaimer: Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable  market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose. Live Results !! Live Signal 1 -> Please PM for link Summary: The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will ru
      Racing
      Evgeniy Zhdan
      Experts
      The unique algorithm of the trading expert calculates the nature of price movements over a certain period of time and builds tactics of work depending on the current market situation. The auto-tuning algorithm for changing market trends allows the adviser to work non-linearly and with minimal delay to follow the price. Recommended Trading Instruments ( 5M ): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The best trading results are achieved on ECN accounts with a low spread. Installing the adviser on a VPS server
      Break Out Detector
      Chi Sum Poon
      Indicators
      Breakout Detector - Advanced Volatility Analysis Tool Description The Breakout Detector is a sophisticated technical indicator that identifies low volatility periods which often precede significant price breakouts. By combining Parkinson Volatility calculations with RSI analysis, this indicator helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities before they occur. The Pinpoint Problem You Face As a trader, you've likely experienced these frustrating situations: Missing Breakouts : By the time yo
      ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
      Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
      Indicators
      This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
      Datrada
      Letiks Business Engineering
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor takes a look at the market each day and try to study the market direction using the candle formation at a specific time of that day, and based on its conclusions it places trades in opposite directions and wait for the market to trigger either (Buy or Sell) of the directions. Once a direction is triggered, it focuses on that trade until it hits its targets. As such, trades are one per time and runs until a complete predefined circle of profit or loss is reached before another
      Golden Daybreak for Gold
      Francisco Javier Garzon Mendez
      Experts
      IMPORTANT! Only Works in XAU/USD 30% Discount on the first 5 purchases Introducing a sophisticated algorithmic trading strategy, meticulously designed for the exclusive operation on the Gold (XAU/USD) currency pair. This Expert Advisor is based on the confluence of specific hourly confirmation signals and the validation of the CCI indicator, exclusively generating high-probability buy signals. Trade execution occurs only when predefined and rigorous criteria are met, with an automatic closure
      AutoSmartPro MT4
      Alexandru Chirila
      Experts
      Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
      One to Three Trendline Breakout
      Noiros Tech
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform. Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster. This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
      Kovner System
      Burcak Sengezer
      Experts
      Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
      Lineverse Trendlines
      Arkady Segal
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
      Moving Pivot Average MT4
      Daifallah Alamri
      Indicators
      Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
      AuroraV5
      Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
      Experts
      I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
      Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
      Mongol Indicator2
      Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
      Indicators
      It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
      Channel Arg Control
      Vitalii Zakharuk
      Indicators
      The Channel Arg Control indicator, in addition to lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. But how to do that? At first glance, this is not an easy task. But not for the Channel Arg Control indicator, this indicator will tell you whether you have configured the indicator correctly, while you can specify the history interval in the bars that interests you. And yet, how does the indicator tell you? Look at the numbers on the chart near the arrows! This is exactly what you thought, the
      Synapse Trader MT4
      Andrei Vlasov
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Synapse Trader: A neural network that opens new horizons in trading Imagine an advisor that doesn't just analyze the market, but becomes your intelligent assistant, learning every day and adapting to changing conditions. Synapse Trader is a unique tool built on the basis of advanced neural network technologies, capable of capturing the most subtle market signals. It is not just an Expert Advisor - it is a living neural network that thinks, predicts and evolves. Limited-Time Offer!   Synapse Tr
      Hanuman Gold
      Taman Talappetsakun
      Experts
      Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : www.eaforexcenter.com Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
      Scipio Ea
      Stefano Frisetti
      Experts
      BEWARE OF SCAM: SCIPIO EA is distributed only by MQL5.com SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to
      BreakBot
      Hasan Abdulhussein
      Experts
      BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
      RegLin Polinomico
      Victor Gauto
      Indicators
      RegLin Polinómico – Polynomial Regression Bands with Intelligent Filters RegLin Polinómico is a professional indicator that fits a polynomial (degree 1 , 2 , or 3 ) over a rolling price window and builds dynamic bands from the standard deviation of the fit’s residuals . It includes RSI (with selectable timeframe) and a trend-only option to filter out low-quality breakouts. You can also enable/disable sound when visual signals (arrows) are generated. How it works Fits a configurable-degree polyno
      Intelligent trend
      Yang Pei Qin
      Experts
      1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
      Dragon Tongues
      Jin Hu Han
      Experts
      This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
      MyNight Scalper
      Chung Yee Leung
      Experts
      MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points. It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account. No ma
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicators
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      Forex Liquidity Finder
      Aditya Jayswal
      Indicators
      ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
      Currency Strength Exotics
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.88 (33)
      Indicators
      CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      Algo Pumping MT4
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.69 (16)
      Indicators
      PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
      PZ Day Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.67 (3)
      Indicators
      Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Indicators
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
      Meravith
      Ivan Stefanov
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      Indicators
      Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
      WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
      Kaijun Wang
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
      Gold Channel XAUUSD
      Paulo Rocha
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Entry Points Pro
      Yury Orlov
      4.6 (173)
      Indicators
      Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
      Hidden Cycles
      Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      The Only 100% Universal Tool! Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-o
      Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.69 (42)
      Indicators
      Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
      Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
      Abdul Jalil
      Indicators
      PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
      Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.96 (26)
      Indicators
      Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicators
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      3.91 (22)
      Indicators
      CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
      PZ Divergence Trading
      PZ TRADING SLU
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
      Elliott Wave Trend MT4
      Young Ho Seo
      4 (7)
      Indicators
      Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
      Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
      TRADERWE FOREX SL
      Indicators
      The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
      Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
      Yohana Parmi
      4.85 (61)
      Indicators
      Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
      More from author
      Happy Lion
      Pui Yan Leung
      Indicators
      Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
      Happy Jaguar
      Pui Yan Leung
      Indicators
      Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
      Happy Devil
      Pui Yan Leung
      Indicators
      Overview Happy Devil  is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically   Key Functions 1. Visual Legend Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing. Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements. White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%). Auto-Extend Right: All lines aut
      Happy Peacock
      Pui Yan Leung
      Indicators
      Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
      Happy Koala
      Pui Yan Leung
      Indicators
      Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review