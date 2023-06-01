Elite SR
- Indicators
-
Radek ReznicekLink to the products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sevenfourseven/seller
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 1 June 2023
- Activations: 10
Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument!
Important information
For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website.
Features
- Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart)
- Possible to use with any trading instrument
- Possible to use on any time-frame
- Fully adjustable
- Levels breakout alerts and notifications
- Possible to use with an Expert Advisor via iCustom function