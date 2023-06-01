Elite SR - Advanced Level Indicator for automatic detection of support and resistance levels with different degree of credibility should become a part of your trading arsenal. This indicator is accessible via iCustom function and provides level values as well as their degree of credibility. Elite SR is fully adjustable and can work on any time-frame with any trading instrument!





For all detailed information about this indicator you can visit 747Developments website.





Features

Easy to use (just drag and drop to the chart)

Possible to use with any trading instrument

Possible to use on any time-frame

Fully adjustable

Levels breakout alerts and notifications

Possible to use with an Expert Advisor via iCustom function



