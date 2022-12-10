Market Swing Scanner Board

NOTE: PRICE WILL RISE VERY SOON. DON'T SKIP THIS OFFER!

Dear traders

I am glad to introduce the "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to you. This indicator was made mainly to be used in combination with the Market Swing Index Indicator. You use the  "Market Swing Scanner Board" indicator to scan for trading opportunities on the  Market Swing Index Indicator.

This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person to witness this style of trading and how it performs in the actual market. You are not late this is your time to try a change. You can use this tool to ride the trend from the top to the bottom or from the Bottom to the top!!!

HOW THE INDICATOR WORKS

Scale

  • OVS……Over Sold (Price is below the lower band)
  • OVB……Over Bought (Price is above the Upper band)
  • INSD…..Price is inside the channel

Back ground colors VS Timeframe Instructions

The colors on the above design each represent a specific channel for a specific timeframe as specified here under.

  • The orange background is for  M1, M5 and M15 timeframes
  • The forest green background is for   M30 and H1 timeframes.
  • The purple background is for H4 timeframes.
  • The blue background is for Daily timeframes.
  • The light green background is for Weekly timeframes.
  • The light blue background is for Monthly timeframes.

Navigation

  •  You may close the indicator by clicking on the close button.
  • You can maximize and minimize the indicator to let the chart visible.
  • You can open a pair chart on a specific timeframe by just clicking on the specific signal box on the indicator.

 

Input

  • You can add new pairs in the list.
  • You can Increase or reduce the size of the text by adjusting the scale size in the input. This will help to resolve the issue of text readability especially when you are using large or too small sized computer screen.
  • You can hide the channels on the chart. (Note: these channel looks a bit different from the Market Swing Index channel and thus why you need the Market Swing Index indicator for clear channels with added advantages). Therefore by default the channels on the Market Swing Scanner are set not show on the chart.

Last Words

Disclaimer: there is no guaranteed accurate signals from using this tool. Signals generated by this tool should not be considered as the final for making financial decisions. You are responsible for every action you take. 


Thank you for considering my product.


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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