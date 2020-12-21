BreakevenMarginCallPanel
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 December 2020
- Activations: 5
This is indicator for checking your trades.
Please see the pictures attachment, the indicator show info about:
- Breakeven Level;
- Margin Call Level;
- Two volume info, past and current (With color exchange base on the past volume);
- Spreads;
- Swap Long and Swap Short (With color change, positive and negative swap);
- Running Price;
-Today High Low Pips;
- Today Open to Current Running Price pips.
This indicator not for trading entry, only to assist your trade management
Regards