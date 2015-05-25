Forex Jumper

Forex Jumper is an Expert Advisor for trading EURJPY. Candlestick pattern analysis is used for generating trading signals. The EA uses BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP pending orders.

Settings:

  • Lot = 0 - manual setup of the opened orders' volume
  • Risk = 13 - MM risk percentage, the parameter works if Lot = 0
  • MagicNumber = 208 - ID of EA orders and positions, magic number
  • TP = 20 - virtual profit level in points if there is a single unidirectional open position on the market
  • TP2 = 20 - virtual profit level in points if there are more than one unidirectional open position on the market
  • StopLoss = 500 - loss level in points; if 0, the level is not set
  • count_BUY = 1 - limit the number of buy orders that are present on the market simultaneously; if 0, orders are not set
  • count_SELL = 1 - limit the number of sell orders that are present on the market simultaneously; if 0, orders are not set
  • Slippage = 3 - slippage level, in points

Recommended values for the EA inputs optimization:


 Start Step Stop
TP 1 1 300
TP2 1 1 300
StopLoss 10 2 1000
count_BUY 0 1 100
count_SELL 0 1 100
sirle brito queiroz
87
sirle brito queiroz 2022.08.05 21:00 
 

Infelizmente comprei este Ea apenas para que chegasse o dinheiro ao autor,para que ele me enviasse outro que não esta no site, mas ele me respondeu que o pais esta em guerra, acredito que ele possa um dia me enviar o EA coulter em MT4

Matthew Todorovski
13132
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.25 05:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7619
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.25 08:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

xarax
313
xarax 2017.10.13 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

