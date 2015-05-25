Forex Jumper
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Forex Jumper is an Expert Advisor for trading EURJPY. Candlestick pattern analysis is used for generating trading signals. The EA uses BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP pending orders.
Settings:
- Lot = 0 - manual setup of the opened orders' volume
- Risk = 13 - MM risk percentage, the parameter works if Lot = 0
- MagicNumber = 208 - ID of EA orders and positions, magic number
- TP = 20 - virtual profit level in points if there is a single unidirectional open position on the market
- TP2 = 20 - virtual profit level in points if there are more than one unidirectional open position on the market
- StopLoss = 500 - loss level in points; if 0, the level is not set
- count_BUY = 1 - limit the number of buy orders that are present on the market simultaneously; if 0, orders are not set
- count_SELL = 1 - limit the number of sell orders that are present on the market simultaneously; if 0, orders are not set
- Slippage = 3 - slippage level, in points
Recommended values for the EA inputs optimization:
|Start
|Step
|Stop
|TP
|1
|1
|300
|TP2
|1
|1
|300
|StopLoss
|10
|2
|1000
|count_BUY
|0
|1
|100
|count_SELL
|0
|1
|100
Infelizmente comprei este Ea apenas para que chegasse o dinheiro ao autor,para que ele me enviasse outro que não esta no site, mas ele me respondeu que o pais esta em guerra, acredito que ele possa um dia me enviar o EA coulter em MT4