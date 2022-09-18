Optimus Prime PRO

4.52

There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39 USDAfter that, the price will be raised to 100 USD.

  • The EA must be installed on all supported currency pairse ant Time frame:


    Time frame D1   – XAUUSD -  Daily time frame !

    Time frame M30 – XAUUSD -  M30 time frame !


    Time frame M15 – GBPUSD.

    Time frame M15 – EURUSD

    Time frame M15 – AUDUSD.

    Time frame M15 – USDCHF.

    Time frame M15 – USDCAD.


      Time frame M15 – EURCHF.

      Time frame M15 – EURCAD.


    • Uniqueness:
    • 1. Does NOT use dangerous money management techniques.
    • 2. Does NOT use the Martingale Strategy.
    • 3. Does NOT use the Grid Strategy.
    • The EA always uses Stop Loss (Sometimes technical, sometimes virtual).
    • The EA uses Support and Resistance Levels.
    • The EA trades both with the Trend and and Counter Trend.

        The trading robot's brain uses classic strategies:
        1. Determines the strength of the Trend.
        2. Determines the strength of Support and Resistance Levels.

        3. Detects Divergence Strategy.


        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.

        To trade you need the correct name of the currency pair without prefix and suffix and extra dot, otherwise you need to change the name of the currency pair in the settings. If your broker gives the wrong name for the currency pair, then you need to add a prefix or suffix or an additional dot to the name of the currency pair in the advisor settings.

        Use a high speed ISP and a high speed VPS (Virtual Private Server) or VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server), a server that provides good ping and high speed.


        • The uniqueness of this Expert Advisor is that, in addition to the trend strategy, the Expert Advisor trades using a countertrend strategy using stop loss (SL) and does NOT use the very dangerous Martingale and Grid strategies.
        • Stop Loss helps control risk.
        Reviews 28
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

        Recommended products
        Ichimoku Market Scanner EA
        Jarek Paciorek
        4 (10)
        Experts
        This scanner is a tool used to support trading with the Ichimoku method. Its basic features are: 10 trading setups implemented in accordance with the Ichimoku technique, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform, the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform, two trading modes available: Manual and AutoTrading, the ability to open in Manual mode from the level of the chart, the ability to determine the si
        Ict Gold Scalper
        Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
        5 (1)
        Experts
        ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
        H4 Trend
        Kenneth Parling
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Introduction H4 Trend Forex trading robot - An easy to use and fully automated trading robot designed to trade the H4 chart to catch trend movements. Buy/sell signals generated by crossing moving average indicator. Orders always use virtual stop loss,take profit and trailing stop plus a following hard stop just in case a loss of sever connection occur to secure funds. Characteristic features No dangerous techniques such as martingale, hedging or any other Low draw down Safe stable trading Easy t
        Pinnacle
        Mpendulo Chiliza
        Experts
        The Pinnacle Expert Advisor is the culmination of extensive reviews and feedback received for the Three Peaks Indicator. After much anticipation, I am thrilled to introduce the Pinnacle Expert Advisor, built upon the foundation of the Three Peaks Indicator. Pinnacle is a versatile Expert Advisor that can trade in both upward and downward directions. With meticulous research, I have determined the optimal ratio between Take Profit and Stop Loss. Following the popular belief of a 2:1 relationship
        Magic Grid
        Aliaksandr Charkes
        4.52 (29)
        Experts
        Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
        FREE
        No Loss EA Capture Fx
        Nikhil T K
        Experts
        No Loss EA for XAUUSD on M5 This Expert Advisor trades XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe using a hedging strategy combined with a sideways market filter. It is optimized for Cent accounts and designed to help manage drawdown and protect account capital.Key FeaturesOptimized default settings for effective operation out of the boxBest suited for Cent accounts with a recommended minimum balance of 30,000 Cents (~$300)Implements a basket profit system that manages positions collectively for enhanced consi
        Golden Phoenix EA
        Justinus Andjarwirawan
        Experts
        Golden Phoenix EA – Adaptive Reversal Recovery System for XAUUSD Overview: Golden Phoenix EA is a powerful gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor designed with an adaptive switching method to maximize profitability. Unlike traditional grid or martingale strategies, this EA reverses the direction of the recovery trade when a position closes in loss. By strategically adjusting lot sizes and reversing trades, Golden Phoenix EA capitalizes on market corrections to secure profits efficiently. The EA
        Wolfgang System Pro
        Karolis Vaicekauskas
        Experts
        Strategy The main logic behind this strategy is quite simple. Basically it trades once per day. Max 1 trade per day. Which means it does not open plenty of trades during the day, this strategy does not use some very risky martingale elements. EA tries to open a trade by the trend's direction, then it holds that trade all day and tries to get maximum profit. At the end of the day it closes a trade. If it's a win when it repeats the main method, if it's a loss when it opens a trade with multiplie
        Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
        Mikhail Mitin
        Experts
        Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
        Stochastic Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Experts
        Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Pinok
        Yury Emeliyanov
        Experts
        Pinok is a trading advisor for EURGBP (M30), based on the breakout of the previous bar’s extremes and filtered by the ATR MA Oscillator. Operates within a specified trading time with fixed stop-loss and take-profit. Logic Buy entry: if the open price is lower than the previous bar’s low and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Sell entry: if the open price is higher than the previous bar’s high and ATR MA Oscillator is below zero. Exit: fixed take-profit (+90 points) or stop-loss (-400 points). Tra
        Bar Boss
        Iurii Tokman
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
        IGrid Expert
        Seng Yang
        Experts
        iGrid expert is full auto trading robot, signal by   Indicator count and Velocity include bollinger band, Moving average, grid and hedging strategy... Recommendations EA Settings:   Use default settings or set files. Symbol:   EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSDOr Any. Time Frame:   H1 or Any. Brokers:   ECN or STP brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 - 1/1000 leverage, Minimum Deposit:   $1000 USD UP (possible $3000 Up ). Real signal:... Parameters TradeManagement                = "=== Trade Management =
        Grove
        Ivan Elsukov
        Experts
        This grid Expert Advisor uses signals based on breakout of waves by R.N. Elliott. The operation principle of the Expert Advisor lies not only in accumulating positions against the trend (as all grid EAs do), but also along the trend (the principle of turtles). The unique risk control system manages the entire process from opening the grid of order to closing it. The risk control system consists in determining the critical level of lot accumulation in one direction. When a critical event occurs,
        Fx4lights
        Vladimir Deryagin
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor consists of four popular indicators: MovingAverage Stochastic MACD ZigZag It is possible to use all four indicators both together, and individually, selecting the necessary combination. Basic settings of the Expert Advisor Magic - order magic number Volume - volume for opened trades Slippage - price slippage when opening orders. StopLoss - close orders after reaching a certain loss in points, TakeProfit - desired profit in points. TrailingStop - move StopLoss to order's openi
        EA Diamond Version 3
        Tran Thanh Khoi
        Experts
        Diamond EA ver 3.0 Hi All Trader on MQL Market This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order. In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.   500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years. Pairs   :  EUR/USD , USD/JP
        Shuttle Runner
        Sergey Ermolov
        3.95 (19)
        Experts
        The swing strategy is the basis of the Shuttle Runner Expert Advisor . The strategy was described as far back as 2009 and is actively used by traders in the Forex market. Shuttle runner is a revised and improved version of this strategy. Telegram chat:   @it_trader_chat The new Expert Advisor Prop Master -   test it in your trading terminal https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115375 The basic gist of the strategy is this: This advisor should be traded  only during active market phases . And
        FREE
        EurUsd Turbo Profit
        Santi Quagliana
        Experts
        Ea is performed for EurUsd - i stay try it in all exchange. you can see how work in   this signal  Follow The Trend! Professional Ea - no grid - no martingale 6 Strategy - 3 of buy and 3 of sell Simulation of the last 5 years (2016/06 - 2021/06) , surprising. won 62% of the deals does about 1 operation per day For Limitated Period, sale 30$! Spreads = 50 of default - must be change StopLose = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  TakeProfit = 0.003 default - means 0.30%  Equity=0.999 default - working
        Gold Prophet X
        Giordan Cogotti
        Experts
        IMPORTANT: THE STRATEGY IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE USED. DON'T BE FOOLED BECAUSE ALL THESE STRATEGIES IN VOICE CURRENTLY IS NOT FEASIBLE TO MAKE THEM WORK ON MT4/MT5 WITHOUT AN EXTERNAL CONNECTION TO AN EXTERNAL DATA SOURCE WITH IMPORTANT CALCULATION CAPACITY, THIS THING IS UNDERSTANDABLE EVEN BY A CHILD Use the preset in the comments for XAUUSD You can adapt the settings for any underlying you want, other sets will also be published later Prepare for a New Era of
        TugOfWar
        Erwin Rustandi
        4 (4)
        Experts
        Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
        FREE
        EMA Scalper 4
        Prafull Manohar Nikam
        Experts
        V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
        Alliance Nest
        Yriy Doronin
        Experts
        The unique robot combines two robots "Next xxx" and "Robot nest". The algorithm of work was developed on neural networks. Advisors work both separately and individually, which is a unique alliance of two robots. Customizable to all trading instruments. For maximum efficiency, you need to do optimization. Optimization must be done together with both robots or each separately. The EA works efficiently in the flat and trend. Transactions can become hedged positions and exit them as efficiently as p
        AW CCI based EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        3 (1)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.   Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Customizable CCI Indicator Signals Uses averaging if necessary Built-in automatic lot calculation Built-in system for
        Still
        Sergey Kruglov
        Experts
        "Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
        ADX Multi Currency EA MT4
        Biswarup Banerjee
        Experts
        ADX Multi Currency EA MT4 implements a robust Average Directional Index(ADX) strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced fun
        William Intraday
        Mhd Amran Bin Lop
        Experts
        William Intraday   This pure TREND  system is based on Price Action and Williams Percent Range Indicators. The EA has an innovative signal filter and adaptive trailing stop. Always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect the deposit. This EA works best in pair EURUSD Timeframe for run this EA is best is H1 * No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.
        Zona X
        Evgenii Filippov
        Experts
        MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on GBPUSD,XAUUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the H1 timeframe. Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the stra
        Oldies Advisor
        Maldini Yoga Pratama
        Experts
        Oldies automatic trading advisor is an EA based on Stoch logic cross with RSI filter and MA, logic that is fairly ancient but produces consistent profits and long-term life I hope you provide reviews and comments so that EA Oldies Advisor can continue to grow and get the latest updates Supported currency pairs: Major Pair Recommended timeframe: M5 - H1 Recommended Preset Settings: I included in the google drive link Preset input recommendations? download here:   - Requirements The EA is NOT se
        Gold302b
        Davide Martinazzo
        Experts
        Gold trade 3002 H1   PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will    work in the future.  For these reasons my
        MAO Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Experts
        MAO Trade X is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as BuyFastEMA, BuySlowEMA, BuyMACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellFastEMA, SellSlowEMA, SellMACDSMA, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (16)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        Capybara
        Sergey Kasirenko
        4.72 (53)
        Experts
        Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
        Trend AI EA
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.85 (40)
        Experts
        Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.81 (16)
        Experts
        CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
        AW Recovery EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.35 (85)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
        Scalp Unscalp MT4
        Connor Michael Woodson
        3.5 (4)
        Experts
        Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        DCA CycleMax
        Jin Sangun
        Experts
        Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
        SNeox AI
        Anastasiya Morozova
        Experts
        SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
        The Golden Way
        Lin Lin Ma
        Experts
        The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
        Gold King AI MT4
        Rodrigo Arana Garcia
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
        Fundamental Trader
        Sara Sabaghi
        4.82 (17)
        Experts
        Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
        HFT Prop Firm EA
        Dilwyn Tng
        4.97 (632)
        Experts
        HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
        AW Classic MACD EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        3.5 (4)
        Experts
        Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
        GoldMiner mt4 pro
        Van Hoa Nguyen
        Experts
        GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
        Theranto v3
        Hossein Davarynejad
        Experts
        //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
        Bitcoin Expert MT4
        Elif Kaya
        5 (3)
        Experts
        - Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
        PAHunter
        Van Hoa Nguyen
        3.8 (5)
        Experts
        PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies.
        DS Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.1 (10)
        Experts
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        KonokaSystemNEO
        Nobuyoshi Murase
        1 (1)
        Experts
        KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
        ThraeX
        Vasile Verdes
        3.25 (4)
        Experts
        ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
        More from author
        Pin Bar Diamond
        Evgenii Efimov
        Indicators
        There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. The classic and most powerful price action pattern is called the pin bar. This pattern works well after the release of fundamental news on M15, M30 and H1 timeframes, but can also be used on other timeframes such as M5 or D1. By default, the settings are set for the H1 timeframe, but you can always adjust for other timeframes. Description of settings: % Pin Bar Size Volatility 
        Marina EA
        Evgenii Efimov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        There are only a limited number of copies left, priced at  39  USD .  After that, the price will be raised to 100 USD. Most trading robots can only trade one currency pair, but our robot can trade a large list of currency pairs. Very important: 1) For comfortable trading, you need to reduce the Stop Loss (SL) in the settings. 2) Stop Loss helps control risk. 3) This EA can trade on 36 currency pairs. Smart Trade Technology: The Marina EA is powered by Smart Trade technology. This sophisticated
        Filter:
        Hung Nguyen
        29
        Hung Nguyen 2024.02.13 22:38 
         

        I have been using this for more than 2 weeks, it works for me, it helps me to make profit. The author is also very active, he replied all my questions and helped me to setup the ea. Thanks for your support

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        B L
        23
        B L 2023.09.09 11:36 
         

        Great EA, thank you very much

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Macgio64
        42
        Macgio64 2023.09.01 19:20 
         

        Very good thank

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        capitaine.slam
        47
        capitaine.slam 2023.06.14 22:59 
         

        Good product, very happy with it

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        liang200049
        34
        liang200049 2023.04.08 12:49 
         

        I really like this EA, it helps me make a profit

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:51
        Thank you very much for the review!
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK
        671
        LESZEK JOZEF WALCZAK 2023.04.03 19:35 
         

        Rubbish. Keep away from EA. All 3 EAthe same only diffrent name

        Really? Tried again and -314$ . Rubbish!

        Another test this morning-518$. Rubbish! Maybe older versions was good now Dangerous. Most positive opinions because of gift from owner.

        Update. Ea is pure rubbish. Be careful. Don't waste your money. Given chance few times. Different spread accounts all finish the same. Lost position. Today opened gbpusd buy just before news. Lost . Hit SL. Scamn ea

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:05
        To trade, you will need an ECN, RAW, STP or NDD account, which charges commissions and fees but gives a small spread.
        kazu.ss
        103
        kazu.ss 2023.04.02 16:48 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Jane
        224
        Jane 2023.04.02 05:36 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        8UjgR4CY
        35
        8UjgR4CY 2023.04.02 05:01 
         

        The backtest results are good and I am looking forward to work this EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:50
        Thank you very much for the review!
        267072
        763
        267072 2023.03.27 19:56 
         

        I have been trading for over a decade and tested a lot of ea.'s and i really love evgenys experts as they are very consistent and safe unlike many others.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        yarrha2
        22
        yarrha2 2023.03.17 12:44 
         

        The ea works great. slow but surely profit.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:49
        Thank you very much for the review!
        fortis31
        123
        fortis31 2023.03.17 01:21 
         

        Gave this EA a chance but too many losing trades for my liking. My main issue is regarding the entry point of trades. I didn't care for entry orders sometimes being placed on the opposite direction of the trend. Evgeny is very responsive and good with communication. I probably would have given less stars if not for him trying to help.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:04
        I'm always trying to help.
        karlx250
        43
        karlx250 2023.03.15 23:54 
         

        honestly the bot works pretty good, less order than what I expected, I wish it work more often but so far good results, evgeny is very responsive and helps with any information needed.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Teguh Deka Prahara
        5682
        Teguh Deka Prahara 2023.03.13 05:04 
         

        Very good EA, Backtest vs Actual is accurate.. I hope author add for more Activation to 10.. Good job!!

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        youngseng
        33
        youngseng 2023.03.13 00:44 
         

        very good single entry EA with SL. Hopefully it keeps consistent with positive result in future. Mr Evgency Efimov was very helpful to help me to solve any issue that i facing during running the EA.

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Mehmet Kurt
        113
        Mehmet Kurt 2023.03.10 12:51 
         

        very good ea works correct and good result

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:48
        Thank you very much for the review!
        shucu
        271
        shucu 2023.03.10 10:00 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Nguyen Khac Hoan
        169
        Nguyen Khac Hoan 2023.03.03 10:18 
         

        Rất tiếc một khoản thua lỗ lớn, nếu EA sử dụng trung bình giá thì sẽ rất tốt

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 16:02
        I have what you need. Check out my other EAs.
        Top Secret
        971
        Top Secret 2023.03.02 17:44 
         

        Good forex robot !! :)

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:47
        Thank you very much for the review!
        Philipp Hermann
        1538
        Philipp Hermann 2023.01.30 12:20 
         

        After testing the bot via Tickstory and in the Forward Demo, it has been running on my live account since the beginning of the year. Very consistent profit and a safe investment. I recommend this one. Thank you Evgeny for this great product

        Evgenii Efimov
        3362
        Reply from developer Evgenii Efimov 2024.05.18 15:46
        Thank you very much for the review!
        12
        Reply to review