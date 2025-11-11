Jesko
- Experts
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 11 November 2025
- Activations: 10
esko EA – Low-Risk Trading System
Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years.
It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance.
Now we decided to make it available to the public.
Signal live Four months of a live account
Easy to install
Works on any broker (ECN recommended)
Minimum deposit: $100
24/7 support
5 min or 1 min: Gold
For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not appear on the chart.
If it does, you must change the settings.
The options are only True/false – adjust them until a green OK appears on the chart, which means everything is fine.
Input Parameters Explained
General Settings
-
AccountType – Select the account type (Normal / ECN / others).
-
RiskMode – Choose your preferred risk management style (Low, Medium, High).
Lot & Risk Control
-
FixedLotSize – Set your own fixed lot size (default: 0.01).
-
MaxDailyTrades – Maximum number of trades allowed per day (default: 1000).
-
DailyProfitLimit – Daily profit target where the EA stops trading (default: 15000.0).
Trade Execution Settings
-
Limit – Order distance in pips (default: 35).
-
PlaceAtConfirmationCandle – If true, orders will be placed at candle High/Low confirmation.
-
def_MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread in pips (default: 0.8).
-
PendingOrderExpiryMinutes – Pending order expiry time in minutes (default: 10).
-
MyMagicNumber – Unique ID for EA trades (default: 12345679).
-
Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points (default: 3).
Other Info
-
Author_ – Author information (Instagram: Ebtrade.tk).
-
Jesko is designed for both beginners and professional traders who want a stable, consistent, and low-maintenance trading solution.
Start trading with Jesko today and unlock access to all our future products for free!