esko EA – Low-Risk Trading System

Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years.

It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance.

Now we decided to make it available to the public.

Signal live Four months of a live account

Easy to install

Works on any broker (ECN recommended)

Minimum deposit: $100

24/7 support

5 min or 1 min: Gold

For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not appear on the chart.

If it does, you must change the settings.

The options are only True/false – adjust them until a green OK appears on the chart, which means everything is fine.



Input Parameters Explained

General Settings

AccountType – Select the account type (Normal / ECN / others).

RiskMode – Choose your preferred risk management style (Low, Medium, High).

Lot & Risk Control

FixedLotSize – Set your own fixed lot size (default: 0.01).

MaxDailyTrades – Maximum number of trades allowed per day (default: 1000).

DailyProfitLimit – Daily profit target where the EA stops trading (default: 15000.0).

Trade Execution Settings

Limit – Order distance in pips (default: 35).

PlaceAtConfirmationCandle – If true, orders will be placed at candle High/Low confirmation.

def_MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread in pips (default: 0.8).

PendingOrderExpiryMinutes – Pending order expiry time in minutes (default: 10).

MyMagicNumber – Unique ID for EA trades (default: 12345679).

Slippage – Maximum allowed slippage in points (default: 3).

