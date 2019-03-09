HIBgRID

5

Follow live performance:  

Aggressive settings:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/564559

Revolutionary hybrid grid: more than 13 years backtest with starting balance as low as 100 dollars - VERY IMPORTANT TO BACKTEST DEMO: please read backtest instruction or ask via PM.

Description:

The HIBgRID is a Hybrid Grid EA based on the mean-reverting characteristics of the pair GBP/CAD during low volatility and low volume period.

The EA utilizes the mathematical principles of a Ornstein–Uhlenbeck process to identify trades with success probability higher than 85%.

After  a trade is opened the EA will calculate a target profit and close the trade.

In case the price behaviour is unfavorable the Risk Manager will close the trade at a lower profit target or even with a small loss.

If the Risk Manager does not identify evidences of a non mean-reverting time serie the EA will open recovery orders up to a maximum of 5 open orders.

The EA utilizes a proprietary  grid logic with light lot size increments in order to minimize drawdown and risk exposure.


Live performace results differ may from backtest because

- Signal is stopped during major BREXIT news (precaution)

- Signal uses news filter (not working in backtest)

- Signal uses 3 days swap fileter

- A tick system on live account will never match exactly backtest although 99.9%

For more info on EA and parameters visit  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/725139


What is a Hybrid Grid:


  • As opposed to stabdard grid the EA closes some trades with a loss under certain higher risk conditions
  • Grid orders can be closed with a TP and reopened  


Requirements:

The minimum investment is 100 Dollars with Very High Risk. 300 dollars for standard settings.

It is STRICTLY MANDATORY to use a true ECN account with low spread on GBPCAD during early Sydney session. IC Market is used as a reference for backtest. See blog for more info



Parameters:

Standard setting for GBPCAD 1M

Broker GMT offset: 0. Leave 0 for NY close broker GMT + 2 or + 3 during DLS (ICMarkets, Axitrader, Darwinex etc)

Lot size: Standard settings 0.03.

For balance: Standard settings: 1000. Balance used to calculate lot size.

Max allowed Draw Down Standard settings -0.25  as a factor of the current balance. In case the equity drops below this threshold the EA will close all orders as a capital protection measure. As en example, balance is 10.000, Max allowed draw down is -0.2, this means that if the equity goes below 8.000 the EA will close all open orders. VERY IMPORTANT: respect the standard ratio Lot/MaxDD: If your want to set your max risk at 10%, then use 0.01 lot per 1000 and max draw down -0.1.  

3 days swap/rollover filter   It is recommended not to trade against the three days rollover (usually between Wednesday and Thursday night for the majority of brokers).




Backtest:

As the spread plays an essential role in the real performance and it is used also as a volatility filter especially before rollover/swap charge and during strong price movement, only a tick by tick, 99% accuracy variable spread test has a statistical meaning. Please avoid testing with fixed spread as it is worthless.

My backtests use Dukascopy data with a negative cap of 27 points and minimum of 12 points, 7 dollars round trip and real swap. This is the closer to the best ECN broker real conditions.  Dukascopy spreads are too large for this strategy



Money Management and risk warning:

This EA is suitable for patience and non greedy investors capable to deal with potentially large drawdowns.

Although the backtest surpassed 13 years without a major loss (99% accuracy, variable spread, 7 Dollars round trip commission and current swap), like any grid system the EA can and WILL FAIL, therefore the standard capital protection settings will close all orders when the Drawdown exceeds the 25% of the balance. This can be customized in accordance with the risk acceptance of the investor. In case of a 20% loss the EA is designed to recover in less than 300 days unless a second loss occurs before the recovery is completed.

Do not use demo or cent account as they are meaningless for this type of trading.






Reviews 8
Moreno Dainese
1881
Moreno Dainese 2019.03.26 20:56 
 

top!!

LFOA
332
LFOA 2019.03.14 23:58 
 

Author is very engaged and the strategy looks very promising. I will update my review in a few months with my results.

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MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
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Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
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Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Pin Bar Indicator free
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The Free  Pin Bar MT4  indicator  identifies Pin Bars  It will even give you sound or email alerts if want them. If you download it and like it please leave a review! It would be wonderful Pin Bars are purely based on price action as reflected by the candle formations created by Forex price movements. input Parameters are maximum allowed body/length ratio for the Nose bar. Nose body should be position in top (bottom for bearish pattern) part of the Nose bar.  tells the indicator that the Left Ey
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Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.14 00:00 
 

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Moreno Dainese
1881
Moreno Dainese 2019.03.26 20:56 
 

top!!

AcrobaTrader
476
AcrobaTrader 2019.03.18 13:39 
 

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maakuone
1336
maakuone 2019.03.15 13:54 
 

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LFOA
332
LFOA 2019.03.14 23:58 
 

Author is very engaged and the strategy looks very promising. I will update my review in a few months with my results.

marcofontana
28
marcofontana 2019.03.11 10:10 
 

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Fabio Rochards
43
Fabio Rochards 2019.03.10 14:14 
 

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silviacoluccelli
36
silviacoluccelli 2019.03.10 11:53 
 

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