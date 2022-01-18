SouthEast

5

SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds.

Why SouthEast?
  • SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs.
  • The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily routine and strategy based on my years of experience on managing South East EA and how to manage the risk to achieve maximum results.
  • I will share my personal tools needed to manage the risk.
  • SouthEast  user can consult me ​​personally at any time about all the problems they are facing to get maximum results.

Needs:
  • VPS with RAM minimum 1 GB.
IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab after making a purchase

Feature
Martingale Utilizes a mild martingale lot to speed up the recovery process with controlled risk
Max Drawdown limitation Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached
Grid Utilizes grid averaging to speed up the recovery process from bad trades
Virtual Stoploss & Takeprofit Virtual SLTP to avoid stoploss hunters
Trailing  Used to secure profits.
Drawdown Reduction : Close Partial Close far loss position to reduce margin used
News Filter Filters out high-volatility news events to prevent unnecessary risks.
Money Management Allows for fixed lot or auto lot trading, adjusting transaction size based on specified criteria.
Virtual Trade For precise entry position
Smart Multi Symbol Control Optimizes trading by managing multiple currency pairs.
Holiday Control Manages the EA to avoid trading during specific dates or periods of high uncertainty.
Virtual Pending Order For precise entry position
Account Protection : Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
Time Control  Allows users to define trading times, adding a further layer of strategy.

Every Grid Martingale Expert Advisor will have a bad day someday, how to handle that day when it comes depending on the Expert Advisor Algorithm to outsmart the situation. SouthEast is equipped with all the features needed to outsmart the forex market:

  • Smart Multi Symbol Control: Optimizes trading results by managing multiple currency pairs. This feature allows expert advisors to control the total currency pairs that can be traded at one time.
  • Max Drawdown limitation : Stop opening new positions if the Max DD limit is reached. This feature prevents the Expert Advisor from opening positions with increasingly large lots. This feature is very useful and ensures that our account does not experience margin calls while we are sleeping.
  • Change Step: This feature makes it possible to widen the distance to the next position to prevent expert advisors from opening a large number of positions at close proximity.
  • Close Partial: Close far loss position to reduce margin used.
  • Account Protection: Cutloss by Drawdown in Money and in Percentage. Features a cut loss mechanism activated by a drawdown in money and percentage to safeguard your account.
  • Button Buy, Sell, BuyStop, SellStop, BuyLimit, SellLimit for manual intervention by carrying out manual trades to handle the most critical situation.

Set Up
Symbol AUDUSD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,CADCHF,CADJPY,EURUSD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURAUD, EURNZD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPAUD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDUSD,
USDCHF,USDCAD,USDJPY,XAUUSD,XAGUSD
Timeframe M15,M30,H1
Test Period 2010-2023,2015-2023
Settings need setfile
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit 500 (high risk)
Recommend Deposit 2000 (medium risk)
Account Standard, Leverage 1:100-1:500

Important Note: 

  1. Backtest Cannot be used to assess the performance of NETZ/MAYA/SEA 

  • Duniamaya, NETZ and SEA do not use indicators and only use data collected from Virtual Trade. Virtual trades become active and start collecting data when Duniamaya/NETZ/SEA is attached to the chart.
  • Limiting the max FX pair on risk will also make trade differences between accounts. Because if the symbol has reached the max fx pair on risk, then the pair that should get the trade is cancelled/deleted 
  • That's why backtests cannot be relied on to assess the performance of MAYA/NET and SEA because in real live trade, virtual trade , max fx pair on risk, and news filters really influence the results. 
      2. All the setfiles have passed the 2015-2023 and 2010-2023 backtest to ensure the sets used have been trained long enough to deal with various conditions




    Reviews 18
    selective1245
    24
    selective1245 2024.08.17 12:30 
     

    I have been using it for about two months on a demo account and it is delivering as described. I got quick answers from the developer on my initial questions. I will transfer it to a live account in the coming weeks. Recommended!

    Lorenzo Anichini
    559
    Lorenzo Anichini 2023.08.09 14:29 
     

    Dear friend, i cant find the way to make a backtest with your bot. it is frozen and nothing appear. what is the problem? do you have any tips for me? i purchased your program.

    Loris Gonzalez Garcia
    233
    Loris Gonzalez Garcia 2023.07.18 02:07 
     

    I've been testing southeast for a few days on a demo account and I have to admit that I'm very surprised by the potential of this ea! the settings are very well thought out and the developer has always answered all my questions in a very short time! I highly recommend it!

