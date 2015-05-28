Crazy Scalper

3.5
The Crazy Scalper trading robot does not use any indicators. It utilizes a scalping system, which trades in two directions simultaneously (buys and sells). Two opposite positions cannot bring profit at the same time, one of them will be losing. If there is a losing position, a lock is used. If the locking position fails and price reverses to the opposite, teh robot moves it to breakeven using the averaging system and pending orders.


Settings

  • TakeProfit = 3; - the take profit in points;
  • Lock_Level = 22; - the distance where locking orders will be placed, in points;
  • coef_l = 1.8; - lot multiplier for the locking order;
  • TakeProfit_Av = 10; - the total profit level of all open orders;
  • AV_Level = 50; - a distance where an averaging order will trigger, in points;
  • OR_Level = 24; - a distance from the current price to the level where an averaging pending order is placed;
  • coef_av = 2.0; - lot multiplier for the averaging orders;
  • Lots = 0; - the volume of orders, if = 0 MM is used;
  • Risk = 0.3; - the percent used for the Money Management;
  • Choice_method = false; - the MM method; percent of equity or of balance;
  • NumberOfTry = 5; - number of trade attempts when a broker returns requotes;
  • Slippage = 3; - the level of slippage;
  • MagicNumber = 1975; - order magic number;
  • MarketWatch = false; - placing profit and loss levels by way of modification.
  • Show_Information - enable or disable the information panel and comments;
  • CommentsCount - the number of comments;
  • StopLoss_Percent - stop loss level in percent;
  • color_background - background color;
  • color_text - text color;
  • color_negative - color of negative values;
  • color_positive - color of positive values;
Reviews 4
Vatson12
125
Vatson12 2022.01.17 13:41 
 

Great EA. Thanks

SpawnPPC
171
SpawnPPC 2019.09.23 13:14 
 

I bought this BOT and I studied it well. With an ad hoc configuration it can be used on multiple brokers. In Backtest he behaved really well and produced an excellent result. Now I'm testing it in REAL to see the actual work it does. In case of news, positive or negative, I will update my review. For the moment I give 5 stars.

Reply to review