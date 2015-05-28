Crazy Scalper
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 22 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Settings
- TakeProfit = 3; - the take profit in points;
- Lock_Level = 22; - the distance where locking orders will be placed, in points;
- coef_l = 1.8; - lot multiplier for the locking order;
- TakeProfit_Av = 10; - the total profit level of all open orders;
- AV_Level = 50; - a distance where an averaging order will trigger, in points;
- OR_Level = 24; - a distance from the current price to the level where an averaging pending order is placed;
- coef_av = 2.0; - lot multiplier for the averaging orders;
- Lots = 0; - the volume of orders, if = 0 MM is used;
- Risk = 0.3; - the percent used for the Money Management;
- Choice_method = false; - the MM method; percent of equity or of balance;
- NumberOfTry = 5; - number of trade attempts when a broker returns requotes;
- Slippage = 3; - the level of slippage;
- MagicNumber = 1975; - order magic number;
- MarketWatch = false; - placing profit and loss levels by way of modification.
- Show_Information - enable or disable the information panel and comments;
- CommentsCount - the number of comments;
- StopLoss_Percent - stop loss level in percent;
- color_background - background color;
- color_text - text color;
- color_negative - color of negative values;
- color_positive - color of positive values;
Great EA. Thanks