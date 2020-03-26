ROBO GRID FX is a grid Expert Advisor.

It is developed for intraday trading in the active market and on fast currency pairs. This is a grid EA with a closed-loop averaging system. The closed-loop averaging system represents a stable strategy of moving to breakeven in case of the deposit drawdown on fast and aggressive currency pairs. The EA places a grid of pending orders in both directions and locks it on the breakthrough of a quote fluctuation in the channel of 40-60 points in case of an unrpofitable position. And it starts movement in breakeven inside the grid (not removing the grid). It does not matter where a quote break the channel through (up or down). The EA does not allow the market position drawdown to pass more than 25-40 points. StopLoss and TakeProfit are constantly modified depending on a situation and direction or reverse of a quote. The robot follows the trend in case of strong trend movement.

All calculations are performed by a preset algorithm inside the EA's kernel. That is why the EA has a minimum number of settings which simplify its work. The EA also has a protection from floating spread which make its operation stabler and provides correct grid placement in case of rapidly changing floating spread. Good results are obtained on rally, strong trends and important economic news release.

Description of Settings: