The Expert Advisor is based on the indicator analysis. Trading decisions are made using Moving Average values. Indicators can be configured by external variables:

TF = 0 - select a working timeframe. It can be one of the chart periods. 0 means the current chart period. 1 - 1 minute. 5 - 5 minutes. 15 - 15 minutes. 30 - 30 minutes. 60 - 1 hour. 240 - 4 hours. 1440 - 1 day. 10 080 - 1 week. 43 200 - 1 month.

shift = 0 - index of obtained value from the indicator buffer (shifting back by specified periods relative to the current bar).

period_fast = 5 - Fast Moving Average period.

period_slow = 12 - Slow Moving Average period.

mehod = 0 - averaging method. It can have any values ​​of the Moving Average method (Moving Average). 0 - (SMA) Simple Moving Average. 1 - (EMA) Exponential Moving Average. SMMA 2 - (SMMA) Smoothed Moving Average. LWMA 3 - (LWMA) Linear weighed Moving Average.

applied = 0 - applied price. It can be any of the price constants. 0 - (CLOSE) Close price. 1 - (OPEN) Open price. 2 - (HIGH) maximum price. 3 - (LOW) minimum price. 4 - (MEDIAN) average price, (high+low)/2. 5 - (TYPICAL) typical price, (high+low+close)/3. 6 - (WEIGHTED) weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4.

MagicNumber = 2808 - order magic number.

Restrictive operation by time is used as a filter in the EA operation. The settings are as follows:

StartHour=07 - operation start hours

StartMinute=01 - operation start minutes

StopHour=19 - operation stop hours

StopMinute=59 - operation stop minutes

Each opened position is protected against drawdown by a "lock". It can be configured as follows:

step_lock = 25 - distance in points before opening the next locking order

koef_lot = 2 - lot ratio for locking positions

Profit_Plus = 30 - profit level when exiting a drawdown

The EA also allows you to configure loss and profit levels for main positions, money management and trailing open positions.