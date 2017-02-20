Future Price
- Indicators
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The Future Price indicator shows the probable variants of a future price movement based on the searching for matches in the quotes history. The indicator works in two modes: the first iterates over and displays the specified number of variants, the second - the indicator displays one specified variant.
Settings
- Static_VARIANTS = 0; - display a specific variant; if = 0, iterates over all variants
- TOTAL_VARIANTS = 20; - the number of variants in the set, not greater than 30 is recommended
- Time_Seconds_Show = 3; - the maximum time to display one variant from the specified set, the maximum time is limited by the arrival time of the next quote
- Future_Bars=50; - the number of future bars displayed, not greater than 60 is recommended
- History_Bars=636; - the number of analyzed bars in history
