Golden Mirage mt4

Limited stock at the current price!
Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price: $399

Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average, ADX, and High/Low Level indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD).

It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended symbol and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.


Important Information Revealed

Leave feedback after purchase to get a free copy of Stratos Mistral EA! (All future updates included) -> For more info, contact me by mql5 message.


Key Features

Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.
Advanced Signal Generation: Leverages a sophisticated combination of RSI analysis, dynamic high/low level detection, moving average trend filters, and Adx based market strength assessment to deliver accurate and timely trade entries.
Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.


    Why Choose Golden Mirage?

    Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD.
    Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.
    Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.


      Download here the: Quick Start Guide


      Trading Recommendations

      Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
      Timeframe M5
      Test From 2003
      Settings Default (pre-optimized)
      Brokers Low spread required
      Minimum Deposit 500 USD (1000 USD recommended)
      Market Entry method Market Order
      Tester Method MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings
      MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick
      Fifo Compliance Yes with set file


      Settings Overview

      - Lot & Risk Management: Flexible autolot options, risk level adjustment, square root scaling for large accounts, and unique magic number for trade tracking.
      - Entry Filters: Advanced signal filtering using customizable RSI, ADX, moving averages, and high/low level detection.
      - Prop Firm & Safety Controls: Dedicated prop firm settings, max drawdown limits, spread filter, and loss cap features.
      - Trading Schedule & Order Management: Custom trading windows, day selection, grid management, and buy/sell permissions.
      - Take Profit & Closing: Configurable take profit, special rules for first orders, and end-of-candle closing logic.
      - Interface: Customizable chart display and integrated control panel.

        For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!


        Recommended products
        Matrix Arrow EA MT4
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
        Project Infinity
        Sergey Yarmish
        Experts
        The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
        The Arrow Scalper
        Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
        1 (2)
        Experts
        Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
        FREE
        Blue CARA MT4
        Duc Anh Le
        Experts
        | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
        SMC Venom Model BPR
        Ivan Butko
        Indicators
        The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
        Vizzion
        Joel Protusada
        Experts
        Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
        Gyroscopes
        Nadiya Mirosh
        Experts
        Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
        Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
        Tufan Gocmen
        Experts
        This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
        ET9 for MT4
        Hui Qiu
        5 (3)
        Experts
        ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best  Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT4 Updated 4.80 !!   Important update: Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free  ET1 for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113219 Dragon Ball MT4 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116521 Descriptions ET9 for
        Royal Dutch Skunk
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Experts
        ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
        GMMA Trade X
        Yu Xin Pu
        Experts
        GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
        Smart Gold Digger
        Reward Ndunga Mubita
        Experts
        Overview Smart Gold Digger   is a precision-crafted Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that capitalizes on   high-probability reversal setups   using a combination of   RSI oversold/overbought levels   and powerful   Pin Bar candlestick formations with an advanced algorithym . Designed for modern traders, it balances accuracy, speed, and safety — making it ideal for scalping, short swings, and prop firm compliance.   Core Features Combines RSI + Pin Bar logic for ultra-accurate entries Opti
        GoldenTrend
        Aliaksandr Sych
        Experts
        GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
        Smart Funded Hft
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.82 (65)
        Experts
        Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and symbols are specially designed friendly with HFT bots. Samart Funded HFT has a hundred percent success rate so do not waste your time back testing. You can test the
        Noize Absorption Index MT4
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
        Indicement MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
        Benj hybrid EA mararm
        Benjamin Allip
        Experts
        BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
        Gold Titan King Scalper
        Dodong Christian Arnon
        Indicators
        Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
        Correlation Beast EA
        Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
        Experts
        Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
        PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
        Karlo Wilson Vendiola
        5 (5)
        Experts
        The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
        Hedging Forex EA1
        Samir Arman
        5 (2)
        Experts
        ️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
        Harvest GOLD
        Sayan Vandenhout
        Experts
        Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
        Black Out EA
        Jason Thato Hartley
        Experts
        Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
        Gold Crazy EA MT4
        Nguyen Nghiem Duy
        Experts
        Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
        Reef Scalper
        Charles Crete
        Experts
        Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
        HMA Trend Expert
        Alexander Fedosov
        5 (1)
        Experts
        HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
        Meta Sniper
        Samir Tabarcia
        Experts
        Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
        Karman
        Vladislav Filippov
        Experts
        Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
        MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
        Andre Tavares
        Experts
        MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
        Goal Time
        Mourad Ezzaki
        Experts
        GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Vortex Gold MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        5 (16)
        Experts
        Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (172)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Experts
        Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.58 (12)
        Experts
        Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
        Quantum King MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.73 (30)
        Experts
        Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
        AI Forex Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.6 (10)
        Experts
        AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.32 (38)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        CyNera MT4
        Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
        2.81 (16)
        Experts
        CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
        The Gold Reaper MT4
        Profalgo Limited
        4.58 (31)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
        GoldMiner mt4 pro
        Van Hoa Nguyen
        Experts
        GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
        DS Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.1 (10)
        Experts
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        KonokaSystemNEO
        Nobuyoshi Murase
        1 (1)
        Experts
        KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
        ThraeX
        Vasile Verdes
        3.25 (4)
        Experts
        ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
        Opening Range Breakout Master
        Thushara Dissanayake
        Experts
        The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
        Aurum AI mt4
        Leonid Arkhipov
        4.94 (31)
        Experts
        UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
        Stock Indexes EA MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4 (4)
        Experts
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
        EvoTrade EA MT4
        Dolores Martin Munoz
        Experts
        EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
        Candle Power EA
        Brainbug Investment GmbH
        Experts
        Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
        Multi Gold Ai Robot
        Nirundorn Promphao
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
        Big Forex Players MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.81 (42)
        Experts
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        5 (2)
        Experts
        About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Experts
        ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
        Greedy Golden MT4
        Mihails Babuskins
        4.8 (5)
        Experts
        Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
        Fundamental hunter
        Sara Sabaghi
        Experts
        Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
        Trend Following Pro
        Yeoh Kia Gee
        Experts
        TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
        Mon Scalper MT4
        Xuan Bach Nguyen
        Experts
        Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
        Dark Algo
        Marco Solito
        4.66 (62)
        Experts
        Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
        Trade Vantage v4
        Yvan Musatov
        Experts
        Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
        The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
        Allistair Kabelo Mandow
        Experts
        $10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
        More from author
        Golden Mirage mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (28)
        Experts
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Stratos Mistral mt4
        Michela Russo
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
        Stratos Pali mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.5 (8)
        Indicators
        Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
        Stratos Goldwind mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.67 (238)
        Experts
        Stratos Goldwind   is an innovative   trading robot   designed for   Gold   trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the   Stratos Pali   indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with   10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exc
        FREE
        Stratos Zephyr mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.75 (174)
        Experts
        Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
        FREE
        Stratos Mistral mt5
        Michela Russo
        5 (1)
        Experts
        LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
        Stratos Bora mt5
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (129)
        Experts
        Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the   Ichimoku Kinko Hyo   indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! D o you want a   powerful
        FREE
        Stratos Goldwind
        Michela Russo
        4.66 (179)
        Experts
        Stratos Goldwind is an innovative trading robot designed for Gold trading, utilizing the advanced capabilities of the Stratos Pali indicator. This EA enhances trading precision with 10 diverse strategies . Stratos Goldwind is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing an adaptable and user-friendly interface that simplifies complex trading decisions. Experience the next level of automated trading with Stratos Goldwind, where technology meets strategy. Unlock Exclusive Benefits
        FREE
        Stratos Pali
        Michela Russo
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
        Stratos Zephyr
        Michela Russo
        4.53 (51)
        Experts
        Stratos Zephyr is a cutting-edge trading robot designed for the forex market, leveraging the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. With 10 sophisticated strategies, Stratos Zephyr is engineered to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Whether you are an experienced trader or just beginning your journey in the forex market, Stratos Zephyr offers a dynamic and intuitive trading experience, ensuring you stay ahead in the fast-paced world of forex trading. Unlock Exclusive B
        FREE
        Stratos Bora
        Michela Russo
        4.71 (69)
        Experts
        Stratos Bora is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. Designed to harness the power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator, it offers 12 strategies to cater to every trader's style. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Stratos Bora provides a seamless trading experience, ensuring you're always at the forefront of market opportunities. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive additional set files ! Do you want a powerful EA? Ch
        FREE
        Spider Crazy Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.78 (127)
        Experts
        Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
        Dragon Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.63 (56)
        Experts
        Dragon Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian sessions. This EA is  Fifo Compatible . Expert advisor not use arbitrage o high frequency trading, then we see an high resistance to slippage. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it and All Set files, Please Contact me by mql5
        Lizard Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.07 (15)
        Experts
        Lizard Scalper Pro is a trading robot   for the trading on forex. This is a Counter Trend system that trades mainly during Asian and NY sessions. Expert advisor not use grid, martingale , arbitrage o high frequency trading . Fix   and   Visible Stop loss   and   Take Profit Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Eagle Scalper Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 or email ! The s
        Snake Crazy Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.44 (9)
        Experts
        Snake Crazy Pro is at   discount Price only Today, at 50%   of the Original Price! Snake Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Please note, this EA made over 1300% Live trading profit in REAL ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/799160 Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Spider Crazy Pro ! (All fut
        Turtle Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.81 (26)
        Experts
        Turtle Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Spider Crazy Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message  
        Squirrel Trader Pro
        Michela Russo
        5 (5)
        Experts
        Squirrel Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on Indices. This is a Trend Following system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by  StopLoss and TakeProfit . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Panther Trader Pro ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! The sy
        Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.43 (7)
        Experts
        Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on GOLD . This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system.   Backtest Now! This Expert advisor not use   arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy , All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1 . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Turtle Scalper Pro ! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To
        Hippo Trader Pro
        Michela Russo
        4.31 (54)
        Experts
        1 pieces left to price increase (399 -> 599) Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -> T
        Llama Crazy Pro MT5
        Michela Russo
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Llama Crazy Pro MT5 is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with  11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a  large number of orders . Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of   Scorpion Crazy Pro MT5 ! (All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by   mql5 message   or email ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Lla
        Hippo Trader Pro MT5
        Michela Russo
        4.76 (17)
        Experts
        2 pieces left to price increase   (399 -> 599)  Hippo Trader Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a Trend Following system that trades mainly during Asian and European Session. The EA has been subjected to  stress tests  for a period of  17 years  and  passes every year  with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio. Important Information Revealed By  purchasing  this Expert Advisor you are entitled  to receive a free copy  of  Another EA ! (All future updates included) -
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review