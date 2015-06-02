Bands Jazz

RoboTradeSoft Bands Volodymyr Hrybachov Experts

The Expert Advisor with strategy based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price is above or below the Bollinger Bands and the channel expands by the specified range, a trade is opened. For example, if the Ask price is less than the lower band of the indicator and the difference between the upper and lower bands of the indicator exceeds the distance of Delta, the EA will open a buy. For sell trades it is the opposite: if the Bid price is greater than the upper band of the indicator and th