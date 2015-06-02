Bands Jazz
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
Bands Jazz EA is based on the analysis of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA algorithm is simple - it uses Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop.
Settings
- TimeBeginHour—trading start hour. Values 0 to 24.
- TimeBeginMinute—trading start minute. Values 0 to 60.
- TimeEndHour—trading end hour. Values 0 to 24.
- TimeEndMinute—trading end minute. Values 0 to 60.
- period—averaging period for Bollinger Bands calculations.
- deviation—number of standard deviations from the main line for Bollinger Bands.
- bands_shift—indicator shift relative to the price chart for Bollinger Bands.
- applied_price—price used for Bollinger Bands.
- shift—index of the received value from the indicator buffer (shift relative to the current bar by a specified number of periods backward) for Bollinger Bands.
- SL—Stop Loss in points
- TP—Take Profit in points
- MN—magic number. Used as an identifier determined by user.
- LOT—lot size, if = 0 MM is used.
- Choice_method—MM calculation method, using free margin or balance, true-AccountBalance, false-AccountFreeMargin.
- Risk—risk percent for MM.
- TSProfitOnly—selection of the area where trailing starts. If True, trailing will begin work only after the position reaches the profit of TStop_Buy/Sell+TrailingStep points. If False, the EA will simply ensure that the distance between the stop and the current price is always no more than TStop_Buy/Sell+TrailingStep points. In other words, when True, the EA works only in the profit area, if False - both in profit and loss areas.
- TStop_Buy—trailing size in points for Buy positions.
- TStop_Sell—trailing size in points for Sell positions.
- TrailingStep—trailing step in points. This is to prevent from sending too frequent requests to the dealer.
- MarketWatch—setting profit and loss levels through modifications.
- Slippage—maximum acceptable deviation of price for market orders (buy or sell orders).
Recommendations for Optimization
|Variable
|Start
|Step
|Stop
|TimeBeginHour
|0
|1
|24
|TimeBeginMinute
|0
|1
|60
|TimeEndHour
|0
|1
|24
|TimeEndMinute
|0
|1
|60
|period
|5
|1
|300
|deviation
|1
|0.1
|5
|bands_shift
|0
|1
|60
|applied_price
|PRICE_CLOSE
|PRICE_WEIGHTED
|shift
|0
|1
|3
|SL
|5
|1
|1000
|TP
|5
|1
|1000
|Risk
|0.5
|0.5
|13
|TStop_Buy
|10
|1
|150
|TStop_Sell
|10
|1
|150
|TrailingStep
|1
|1
|50
