The meter controls the STOPLEVEL level. When the level changes, it signals with an alert.

STOPLEVEL - the minimum offset in points from the current closing price for placing Stop orders, or the minimum allowable stop loss / take profit level in points.

A zero value of STOPLEVEL means either the absence of a restriction on the minimum distance for stop loss / take profit, or the fact that the trading server uses external mechanisms for dynamic level control that cannot be transmitted to the terminal. In the second case, the STOPLEVEL is actually "floating".

Indicator settings: