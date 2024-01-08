Quantum HFT Prop Firm

4.92

ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $99!

After that, the price will be raised to $199.

HFT  Propfirm Challenge Performance Monitor
Account Number: 44787199
Server: ICMarketsSC-Demo04
Password: quantum123

You will get BONUS worth $399 after you pass the HFT Prop Firm challenge round

Quantum HFT Prop Firm is the EA is designed to pass the competition of HFT Prop Firms. Please be aware that this Expert Advisor (EA) should not be used with a real account. Its sole purpose is to assist in passing the challenges presented by High-Frequency Trading (HFT) proprietary firms. 

Note: Once you have successfully passed the challenge and secured a funded account, please contact me to get EA BONUS (WORTH $399) for your funded account

- OUR PROOF:

You can check proof of passing the HFT fund challenge in my review and comments section
For EA working, please set up news filter by: Add the following 1 URL’s to the MT4/MT5’s settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s):

https:// nfs.faireconomy.media (delete space)
Better if you can contact me after purchase to get FULL EA's Manual Guide
 Forex EA Trading Channel: Update the latest news from me
HFT Prop Firm Listing (That i passed with my EA):
- Infinity Forex Funds (Tested and Passed - For challenge HFT Limited /Algo/HFT)
- Nova Funding (Tested and Passed)
- Sure Leverage (Tested and Passed)
- Genesis Forex Funds (Tested and Passed)
- Lion Heart (Tested and Passed - For Roar Challenge)
- Next Step Funding (Tested and Passed - For challenge HFT Limited Edition)
- Quantec Trading Capital (Tested and Passed)
- Social Trading Club (Tested and Passed - For challenge 1 Step/HFT)
- Only Funds (Tested and Passed - For challenge HFT)
- M Solutions  (Tested and Passed)
- Fast Forex Funding  (Tested and Passed)

You can use this purchase to pass unlimted number of account of HFT prop firm challenges. 

The High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Proprietary Firm’s Expert Advisor (EA) can meet challenge targets within a short timewhile maintaining a very low drawdown. Our unique HFT strategy identifies significant market movements and uses stop-loss orders to protect your equity. It includes an integrated equity protector that stops the EA once the target is achieved The EA actively identifies market conditions and operates only during active markets, thus efficiently passing proprietary firm HFT challenges in short time that it can possible

The Expert Advisor (EA) is not recommended or supported for other proprietary firms, brokers, or all funded proprietary firm accounts.

Before purchasing my EA, please consult Trustpilot and other sources for reviews of proprietary firms, and conduct your own due diligence.

Key points to consider:

  • The use of a Virtual Private Server (VPS) with a latency of less than 80ms is necessary. The lower the latency, the sooner you will be able to meet your challenge targets.
  • Symbol: US30
  • Timeframe: M1
  • This EA is not a martingale or grid system. It opens one trade at a time and closes each trade before opening another. Every trade includes a stop-loss setting.
  • The HFT Proprietary Firm EA is intended for use in HFT proprietary firm evaluations and challenges. It has not been tested for other types of challenges, funded proprietary firm accounts, or live/real broker accounts.

I recommend the following for optimal results:

  • Operate the Expert Advisor (EA) during US trading hours for maximum market volatility.
  • Run the EA daily for a duration ranging from 5 to 60 minutes.
  • You will reach your target quickest during periods of high market volatility.

If you receive a warning email due to a high number of requests to the server, it’s advisable to turn off the EA for the rest of the day and resume its operation the next day.

Disclaimer: This Expert Advisor (EA) is strictly intended for those who are familiar with proprietary firms, their operations, and the nature of HFT challenges. If you are not well-versed in these areas, I would advise against purchasing this EA. Its primary purpose is to assist users in passing HFT proprietary firm challenges


Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tuanthang/seller
















Reviews 189
Cheft o
284
Cheft o 2026.02.20 05:48 
 

Just bought Quantum HFT. Please help to send me manual guide.

hanuvemula
382
hanuvemula 2025.11.02 14:02 
 

EA works perfectly as described, very useful in passing HFT challenge accounts. Defnitely recommened.

Gamrich
26
Gamrich 2024.08.17 03:44 
 

I just bought the ea ..but doesn't work on my demo .could you please sent me setup instructions. Thank you

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and Manual Guide to set up EA. Forex EA Trading Channel:  Update the latest news from me The results of back testing Advanced AI Scalper in MT4 will not reflect the full capabilities of the EA. Because MT4 only allows back testing 1 currency pair at a time but this is one chart set up - trade all major pairs. Don't just back testing only 1
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Cheft o
284
Cheft o 2026.02.20 05:48 
 

Just bought Quantum HFT. Please help to send me manual guide.

hanuvemula
382
hanuvemula 2025.11.02 14:02 
 

EA works perfectly as described, very useful in passing HFT challenge accounts. Defnitely recommened.

Loïc RESIN
38
Loïc RESIN 2025.03.27 14:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2025.03.28 04:33
I have sent you the manual guide, if you have any difficulty, please message me and I will help you.
sum heart
26
sum heart 2024.11.06 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.11.06 18:24
The manual guide has been sent to you, please check your pending messages
Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2024.11.02 12:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gamrich
26
Gamrich 2024.08.17 03:44 
 

I just bought the ea ..but doesn't work on my demo .could you please sent me setup instructions. Thank you

Alireza Kalamati
1664
Alireza Kalamati 2024.08.16 18:29 
 

The bot was great and passed me two propfirm accounts easily and without error. Thanks to the author of this robot

Martin Jean Rebufello
206
Martin Jean Rebufello 2024.07.19 17:14 
 

Ho Tuan Thang answered all my questions and was very patient & helpful.

tradingrajk23
47
tradingrajk23 2024.06.25 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.06.06 18:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Richard Smith
1163
Richard Smith 2024.06.04 15:36 
 

Amazing bot!!! I am 5 stars easy like the rest of these of these reviews. I have been in bots for 12 years by far the best.

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.06.04 18:04
Thanks so much for the honest review Richard Smith. I am happy to see my customers satisfied with the product, I will try to create better products in the future.
magen6
238
magen6 2024.06.03 16:42 
 

Tq very much sir for your help,this is my 1st time use funded acc.i bought 1 free 1 acc total,each 15k.both acc pass very easy with this hft ea.the Author Reply me all the time when I have doubt.

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.06.04 18:01
Thanks so much for the honest review magen6. I always want to bring customers the best products and best services, once again thank you very much
Cosmin Vasiu
29
Cosmin Vasiu 2024.05.21 16:45 
 

I bought the product and had no expectations... but surprise 😊 it's works very good, I tested it on 2 demo accounts and also at some prop firms from the list in the description and it works smoothly and with no problem 👌 I can confirm that I tested it on London Session and NY Session and I can say that the best time to use it is starting the NY Session. In London Session works good on DAX and NY session US30 ☺️ Also the support from the developer is impeccable, very prompt answer and he helped me with everything I was not familiar.

Fabiano Luiz Da Silva Dos Santos
145
Fabiano Luiz Da Silva Dos Santos 2024.05.17 03:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.17 07:12
The manual guide has been sent to you, please check your pending messages
Farid Aizuddin Bin Mohamad Arifin
128
Farid Aizuddin Bin Mohamad Arifin 2024.05.09 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.10 20:07
Thanks so much for the review Farid Aizuddin Bin Mohamad Arifin. I always want to create the best EAs at the most affordable prices for customers. I hope you overcome them soon and let's defeat the fund together.
Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini
592
Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini 2024.05.09 09:47 
 

I can say that this EA promises what Mr Ho promises; it should be used with caution but it is a promising EA. Many thanks

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.10 20:05
Thanks so much for the review Daniele Camerano Spelta Rapini. Thank you very much for trusting and using, I will try to create better EAs in the future
clivland
61
clivland 2024.05.08 13:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.08 19:52
Thank you very much for the honest review clivland. will send you your $399 reward soon
Falcao94
20
Falcao94 2024.05.08 00:34 
 

This HFT EA works very well. I've passed Infinity Forex Funds challenge in about 20 minutes.

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.08 19:51
Thank you very much for the honest review Falcao94. Please message me to receive a bonus worth $399 bro
evi666
72
evi666 2024.04.30 20:42 
 

passing my 100k evaluation in 2h with HFT prop EA Ho was helpfull and open mindend highly recommended

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.05.01 08:42
Thank you very much for your honest review of evi666. My motto is always to help the customers the best I can, thank you very much
Vince Congdon
65
Vince Congdon 2024.04.27 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ho Tuan Thang
55577
Reply from developer Ho Tuan Thang 2024.04.27 22:04
Thank you so much for the honest review Vince Congdon. My motto is to always bring customers the best quality products at the cheapest prices. Thank you for trusting and supporting me.
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