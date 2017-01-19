Break Even LeveL
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator works when there are open orders present in the market. It calculates the price, upon reaching which the total profit of all open orders will be equal to zero, the breakeven level. The calculation takes into account the orders of the currency pair the indicator is running on. Orders can be filtered by the magic number.
Description of the indicator settings:
- Line_Create - display the breakeven line
- color_Line - line color
- style_Line - line style
- width_Line - line width
- Text_Create - display text above and below the line
- font_Text - text font
- font_size_Text - text font size
- color_Text - text color
- color_Text_Profit_Zone - text color of profitable area
- Label_Create - display text label
- coordinate_x - coordinate along the X axis for the text label, in pixels
- coordinate_y - coordinate along the Y axis for the text label, in pixels
- corner_Label - corner of the chart for anchoring the text label
- font_Label - font of the text label
- font_size_Label - font size of the text label
- color_Label - font color of the text label
- anchor_Label - anchoring method of the text label
- MagicNumber - magic number of orders; if = 0, considers all orders of the currency pair the indicator is running on
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