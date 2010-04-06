Bazooka EA

Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4

Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section.

Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering.
The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and high-risk recovery techniques.

Bazooka EA is suitable for traders who prefer structured, rule-based systems with configurable risk management.

Strategy Description

Bazooka EA analyzes market conditions using a combination of:

  • Trend direction detection based on Moving Average logic

  • Momentum confirmation using RSI filtering

  • Strict trade validation before order execution

Trades are opened only when trend and momentum conditions align, reducing exposure to ranging and low-probability market conditions.

Trade Management

The EA provides flexible and transparent position management options:

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trade closure on opposite signal

  • Trade closure on trend change

  • Maximum number of simultaneous positions

  • Slippage and execution control

All trades are managed automatically according to the selected settings.

Risk Management

Bazooka EA includes built-in money and risk management tools:

  • Adjustable lot size

  • Maximum open trades control

  • Maximum floating loss protection

  • Unique Magic Number for multi-EA usage

The EA does not use martingale, grid, hedging, or averaging strategies.

Inputs & Customization

All key parameters are available as inputs, allowing the user to adapt the EA to different symbols, timeframes, and trading styles.
The EA can be optimized and forward-tested using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M1, M5, M15

  • Symbols: Forex majors, gold, indices

  • Account Type: Hedging MT4 accounts

  • Broker: Low spread / ECN recommended

Key Features

  • Trend and momentum-based logic

  • Fully automated trade execution

  • Clear and deterministic behavior

  • No high-risk recovery methods

  • Suitable for long-term testing and usage

Important Information

Trading involves risk.
Past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.
Proper risk settings and testing on a demo account are recommended before live trading.


