Vortex Turbo EA MT4

Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex”



Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martingale and averaging grid, while each position fully protected by a built-in Stop-Loss — ensuring a perfect balance between power, precision, and safety.

It is very important!, please write me a private message after purchasing the expert. I will send you instructions with all the necessary recommendations.

The price of $399 will be valid until February 15, after that, the price will increase to $499. (Final Price $999 When you purchase the Vortex Turbo Expert Advisor, you’ll opportunity to receive a free license for any one of my other EAs, linked to three trading account numbers of your choice (Bonus experts are sent as file directly in .ex format) Ask conditions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Check out the live results here: Normal Risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351471 $10 000 Real Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345752 MyFx-book signal check profile MANUAL (Instruction)

Core Technologies

Tri-Layer Neural Logic — integrates momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to detect short-term opportunities and micro-movements in gold before they form on the chart. True Multi-Layer Scalping Engine — built around a scalping framework for XAUUSD, combining controlled averaging and a measured martingale structure to maximize recovery potential while maintaining strategic discipline. Defined Risk Protection — although the system uses averaging and martingale logic, every position is secured by a clearly defined stop-loss. Stop-loss distances are relatively wide to ensure stable operation and to give trades enough space to breathe during volatility. Auto-Adapting Filters — the expert continuously adjusts its internal parameters in response to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session dynamics, maintaining optimal performance across all market phases. Plug-and-Play Configuration — includes pre-optimized risk profiles, simplified user parameters.



What Makes Vortex Turbo Unique