Vortex Turbo EA MT4

5

Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex”

Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martingale and averaging grid, while each position fully protected by a built-in Stop-Loss — ensuring a perfect balance between power, precision, and safety.

It is very important!, please write me a private message after purchasing the expert. I will send you instructions with all the necessary recommendations.

The price of $399 will be valid until February 15, after that, the price will increase to $499. (Final Price $999

When you purchase the Vortex Turbo Expert Advisor, you’ll opportunity to receive a free license for any one of my other EAs, linked to three trading account numbers of your choice (Bonus experts are sent as file directly in .ex format) 

Ask conditions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Check out the live results here:

Normal Risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351471

$10 000 Real Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345752

MyFx-book signal check profile

MANUAL (Instruction)

Core Technologies

Tri-Layer Neural Logic — integrates momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to detect short-term opportunities and micro-movements in gold before they form on the chart.

True Multi-Layer Scalping Engine — built around a scalping framework for XAUUSD, combining controlled averaging and a measured martingale structure to maximize recovery potential while maintaining strategic discipline.

Defined Risk Protection — although the system uses averaging and martingale logic, every position is secured by a clearly defined stop-loss. Stop-loss distances are relatively wide to ensure stable operation and to give trades enough space to breathe during volatility.

Auto-Adapting Filters — the expert continuously adjusts its internal parameters in response to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session dynamics, maintaining optimal performance across all market phases.

Plug-and-Play Configuration — includes pre-optimized risk profiles, simplified user parameters.


What Makes Vortex Turbo Unique

Unlike its predecessors, Aura Ultimate isn’t just a refined version — it’s a new neural framework, redesigned from the ground up to perceive market behavior through multi-context pattern recognition.

Core Focus              Advanced neural scalping intelligence designed to exploit short-term movements and micro-trends on XAUUSD, using controlled averaging and a moderated martingale structure for efficient position recovery.                
Architecture
 A multi-layer hybrid neural ensemble combining deep learning, pattern recognition, and volatility mapping to achieve precise and adaptive trade timing.
Strategy Engine
 A dual-core scalping system operating simultaneously with layered risk control — with a third adaptive mode currently in development to further enhance entry precision and trade recovery logic.
Market Scope
 Optimized for gold (XAUUSD), dynamically adapting to different volatility regimes — from calm, narrow ranges to sharp breakout phases.
Risk Control
 Each trade is safeguarded by a fixed stop-loss, ensuring capital protection. While the EA uses averaging and martingale mechanics, stop-loss distances are intentionally broader to allow trades the necessary room during volatility.
Self-Optimization
 A continuous self-learning mechanism recalibrates internal parameters according to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session activity, maintaining stability and consistency over time.
Execution Speed
 Ultra-lightweight, asynchronous architecture built for high-speed execution and stability.
Flexibility
 Predefined risk profiles (conservative, balanced, aggressive) allow traders to adapt Vortex Turbo’s logic to any trading style or capital management plan.
Integration-Ready
 A future-proof neural framework designed to integrate new predictive layers, volatility models, and external AI modules as they evolve.
Transparency
 Every trade decision is logged and traceable — no hidden logic, only verifiable neural analysis and real-time trading transparency.

Vortex Turbo is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD(GOLD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimal recommended deposit: $1000 and above
  • Min leverage 1:30 (for low risk trading only) 
  • Recommended Leverage 1:100 and higher
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN low spreads broker is recommended

Features:

  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Works on most brokers, but performs best with low-spread ECN brokers for higher speed and accuracy.
  • Easy to install and use
  • Complies with FIFO rules 

Important Notes Before Purchase:

  • A stop loss is a normal and essential part of the strategy — it’s not an error. The system uses a martingale grid, but a limited and fully protected one: it opens additional positions, but the grid is capped and controlled, the risk is managed and the account is not exposed to unlimited drawdown like in classic martingale systems.
  • So if someone expects trading without any stop losses at all, this EA is not suitable. Losses will happen — that’s part of safe grid trading with SL protection.
  • Performance should always be evaluated over an entire month or longer, not by looking at a few days.
  • Short-term losses or pauses in trading for 2-3 days are normal, EA have periods without trades — this is intentional. It waits when the model detects uncertainty or unstable market structure. 
  • It’s important to rely on real signals, not the backtest. The Strategy Tester is used only for optimization, not for predicting future performance.
  • For moderate risk, the recommended minimum deposit is $1,000
  • There is no online support. I respond within 24 hours. On weekends there may be delays of up to 48 hours. So if you need online support in real time, unfortunately I do not provide it!

    Pricing Policy:

    The number of copies for sale will be limited, to maintain the exclusivity of the expert! 

    Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Backtests and historical performance are for illustration only. Use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.


    Reviews 11
    Jose Gonzalez Aragon
    301
    Jose Gonzalez Aragon 2026.05.03 07:23 
     

    No soy un fan de los EA con estrategia Martingala, pero, tras utilizar este EA durante un tiempo, te das cuenta que este EA utiliza una estrategia Martingala con un SL claro. No realiza operaciones a lo loco, cuenta con filtro de noticias y permite elegir el riesgo. Ademas el autor realiza un servicio extraordinario atendiendo a todas las dudas o problemas que a uno le pueda surgir. Extraordinario trabajo.

    Ongong9901
    32
    Ongong9901 2026.03.09 17:15 
     

    I've been using it for a week and it's quite good.

    Jean DD Semy
    61
    Jean DD Semy 2026.03.02 18:10 
     

    I highly recommend this EA. I have been testing it on a real account since its launch, and it has shown stable and disciplined performance. What makes it stand out is its structured grid strategy combined with proper stop-loss protection on trades, which helps control drawdown and avoid the high risks usually associated with grid systems. The risk management features are well designed, making it suitable for traders who prefer steady and controlled growth rather than aggressive, high-risk trading. Overall, it is a reliable EA that balances profit potential with strong safety measures. High Five to the highly experienced Developper Stanislav. He is always available to answer to all questions with clear guidances.

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    Jose Gonzalez Aragon
    301
    Jose Gonzalez Aragon 2026.05.03 07:23 
     

    No soy un fan de los EA con estrategia Martingala, pero, tras utilizar este EA durante un tiempo, te das cuenta que este EA utiliza una estrategia Martingala con un SL claro. No realiza operaciones a lo loco, cuenta con filtro de noticias y permite elegir el riesgo. Ademas el autor realiza un servicio extraordinario atendiendo a todas las dudas o problemas que a uno le pueda surgir. Extraordinario trabajo.

    Moises Castillo
    24
    Moises Castillo 2026.03.24 14:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ongong9901
    32
    Ongong9901 2026.03.09 17:15 
     

    I've been using it for a week and it's quite good.

    Jean DD Semy
    61
    Jean DD Semy 2026.03.02 18:10 
     

    I highly recommend this EA. I have been testing it on a real account since its launch, and it has shown stable and disciplined performance. What makes it stand out is its structured grid strategy combined with proper stop-loss protection on trades, which helps control drawdown and avoid the high risks usually associated with grid systems. The risk management features are well designed, making it suitable for traders who prefer steady and controlled growth rather than aggressive, high-risk trading. Overall, it is a reliable EA that balances profit potential with strong safety measures. High Five to the highly experienced Developper Stanislav. He is always available to answer to all questions with clear guidances.

    Xuan Dong Duong
    159
    Xuan Dong Duong 2026.02.28 06:38 
     

    This EA is Martingale with clear stop loss, I tested and using on two accounts on two different brokers. It does not have many entries a day, each time it has entry, it place stop loss which protects the account right at the beginning. Martingale within the identified prices, and it also has news filters to avoid high impact news. Thanks the developer for the hard work.

    JUN LI
    825
    JUN LI 2026.02.19 02:14 
     

    这个EA在实盘运行了几周，目前盈利了一些交易，再多运行一段时间看看

    Young Jin
    209
    Young Jin 2026.02.18 02:20 
     

    I’ve been using this EA for a few weeks. It’s still a bit early to judge, but I’ve already seen some profits—and more importantly, it feels reassuring to use. I’m looking forward to seeing how it performs over time.

    termit520
    111
    termit520 2026.02.11 17:21 
     

    I'm using this EA for a week, a lot under Stanislav's recommendation......I was using it with just 100 EUR live acount which is extremely stupid and risky. Anyways, the EA earned 7-8 EUR in a 2 win trades......5 stars for the author

    B4BcpFGj
    1049
    B4BcpFGj 2026.02.05 22:45 
     

    I used Vortex Turbo for 2 weeks and was satisfied with its performance. It seems that the performace is exactly same as described.

    printgold
    459
    printgold 2026.01.29 10:10 
     

    I have been using this EA Vortex Turbo comfortably and safely. The installation process is easy, and the author always responds to any issues. Using this EA Vortex Turbo is worry free, there is available news filter and the risk of choice. Furthermore, the author has extensive experience creating EAs. So far, all trades using this EA have been running smoothly. Thanks to provide this EA and Five Stars to Author.

    doyems
    40
    doyems 2026.01.28 02:25 
     

    I have been using the Vortex Turbo EA for a few days and it has done an amazing job. All trades taken so far were closed in profit. The EA set up was seamless and the support from Stanislav has been great. He provided thorough guidance from EA purchase to set up and answered all my questions promptly.

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