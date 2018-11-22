Reanimator
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 November 2018
- Activations: 20
This is a semi-automatic trading robot. Buttons are used to open/close positions. Further position tracking is performed automatically by virtual profit level. Loss-making positions are averaged by increased/decreased lots. The buttons do not work in the strategy tester meaning that you can check the EA only on demo and real accounts. Special settings OPEN_BUY and OPEN_SELL can be used to test the EA in the strategy tester.
Settings
- MagicNumber - identifier of the EA's orders. The robot works only with orders having a specified number
- LOT - fixed lot size. If 0, ММ (money management) is used
- Choice_method - MM method. true - AccountBalance, false - AccountFreeMargin
- Risk - risk in % for MM. It works only if LOT = 0
- drawdown_pip - distance in points for opening positions with increased/decreased lot
- koef_martingale - lot multiplier for the averaging positions
- profit_pip - virtual profit level in points calculated relative to the starting lot
- Show_Scoreboard - show/hide the display panel
- OPEN_BUY - enable/disable opening buy positions. It works only in the strategy tester and designed to simulate the BUY control button
- OPEN_SELL- enable/disable opening sell positions. It works only in the strategy tester and designed to simulate the SELL control button