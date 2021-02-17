AW Swing Trading EA

5

An advanced tool for swing trading on corrective price movements. It works on trend rollbacks in the direction of its continuation, the size of the required correction is determined by the current volatility of the instrument or manually by the trader. After detecting a correction along the current trend, the EA waits for a signal to complete the correction and continue the trend, after which it opens a position.

Instructions on how the advisor works -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

Benefits:

  • Built-in autolot
  • Customizing signals for opening orders
  • Fully automated trading system, with the ability to add manual orders
  • Trend filtering
  • Dynamic pitch for baskets
  • Different types of order animation
  • Built-in overlap
  • All types of notifications
  • Dynamic retracement size based on volatility.

Input settings:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - enable autolot

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

SIGNAL - setting signals for operation

Minimal StepLevel for entry - The minimum size of the rectangle in points. May be equal to "0", then if the variable "Use ATR for StepLevel" the option "True" is selected, then the rectangles will only change in accordance with the ATR.

Use ATR for StepLevel - Use ATP to define the size of the rectangle.

- True - If you use "True", the rectangle will change in accordance with the current readings of the ATR indicator.

- False - If you select the "False" option, then the size of the rectangle will be fixed and equal to the value specified in the "Minimal StepLevel for entry" variable.

ATR Period - This is the standard period of the ATR oscillator, works on the current timeframe.

Use Trend filtering for first order - open the first order in the basket only after receiving a signal from the trend indicator, only for the first order.

Period for trend indicator - The period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

Timeframe for trend filtering - Selecting a timeframe for filtering signals.

- options from M1 to 1Month

GRIDS SETTINGS - setting grids of orders

Type of multiplier of orders

- Last order lots * Multiplier for size - multiply each subsequent order relative to the previous order by the one entered in the "Multiplier for size of orders" variable   value

- Last order lots + Multiplier for size - add entered to variable "Multiplier for size of orders"   to each subsequent order, in lots

Multiplier for size of orders - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Step for grids - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier of step for grids - Ability to create a dynamic step in the basket of orders

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS - TakeProfit and Overlap settings

PROTECTION SETTINGS - conditions for opening orders

ADVISOR SETTINGS - other advisor settings

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - settings for sending notifications

Reviews 1
forexmania
1810
forexmania 2022.12.16 07:28 
 

This Trend Pullback oriented EA works like many other EA's from this developper very well on the standard set providet by the author. I'm using it on four real accounts. The risk management can be adapted by the beginning lot size. Kind regards from Yves from forexmania

Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
