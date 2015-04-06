Crystal Sword
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Crystal Sword EA being a fully automated adviser, it requires minimum efforts from users. This is a perfect fit for beginners who are just getting a hang of it. Most of the inner parameters have been pre-set and optimized in advance to save you from fiddly customization. What makes a real difference is that Crystal Sword will easily meet the needs of both experienced traders and newcomers. Its risk management strategies can be attuned to your taste. Just set the desired risk level and you are good to go.
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommend:
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
| GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, USDJPY .(Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).