being a fully automated adviser, it requires minimum efforts from users. This is a perfect fit for beginners who are just getting a hang of it. Most of the inner parameters have been pre-set and optimized in advance to save you from fiddly customization . What makes a real difference is that Crystal Sword will easily meet the needs of both experienced traders and newcomers. Its risk management strategies can be attuned to your taste. Just set the desired risk level and you are good to go.





Advantages Easy to configure

Suitable for beginners and professionals

It can work with any financial instruments

It can be optimized in the strategy tester

It can trade on any time periods

It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend

It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging

The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account





Recommend:





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, USDJPY .(Still, EA technically works on any currency pair)

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).



