Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4

Main:

Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;

a good rational algorithm;

Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ;

; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);

EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;

Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).

Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30935 MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30933



Parameters:

Slippage - the size of slippage;

NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;

RSI_TF - timeframe RSI(older) and RSI(junior)





Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from older timeframe:

RSI_UP_Period - period of RSI;

RSI_UP_price - type of price of RSI;

RSI_UP_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;

RSI_UP_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;





Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from junior timeframe:

RSI_LOW_Period - period of RSI;

RSI_LOW_price - type of price of RSI;

RSI_LOW_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;

RSI_LOW_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;





num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);





Money management parameters:

MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);

MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);

MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);

MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);

MM_magic_num - magic number for order;

MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;

MM_lot - lot size;

MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.