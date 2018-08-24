Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
- Experts
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 24 August 2018
- Activations: 5
Main:
- Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols;
- a good rational algorithm;
- Work of two indicators: RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal);
- There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss);
- EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles;
- Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated).
- Current sets after optimization are in comments.
MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30935
MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30933
Parameters:
Slippage - the size of slippage;
NEED_LOGS - need or not logs about work;
RSI_TF - timeframe RSI(older) and RSI(junior)
Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from older timeframe:
RSI_UP_Period - period of RSI;
RSI_UP_price - type of price of RSI;
RSI_UP_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;
RSI_UP_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;
Parameters of the indicator RSI(relative strength index) from junior timeframe:
RSI_LOW_Period - period of RSI;
RSI_LOW_price - type of price of RSI;
RSI_LOW_level_buy_out - level buy out of RSI;
RSI_LOW_level_sell_out - level sell out of RSI;
num_of_bar_for_analize - number of bar (candles) for work. Value - 0 - search for signals at current prices (significantly slows down the optimization);
Money management parameters:
MM_trailing_type - type of Money Management. Variants: TYPE_MM_NON_MM (without TP and SL); TYPE_MM_JUST_SL (SL only); TYPE_MM_TRAILING (trailing stop loss and TP); TYPE_MM_SL_TO_0 (SL trails only to the break-even price);
MM_TP_pips - TakeProfit size (in pips);
MM_TRSL_pips - Trailing StopLoss (in pips);
MM_SL_pips - StopLoss (in pips);
MM_magic_num - magic number for order;
MM_close_deal_when_opposite - allow closing the current position and opening a new one in the opposite direction when a signal appears;
MM_lot - lot size;
MM_type_of_risk - "Fix_lot" transactions are opened with a fixed volume specified in the parameter "MM_lot". " Smart_lot_by_risk " volume is calculated dynamically, "MM_risk_percent" - max risk.