Octet
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
Multi-currency indicator, analyzes 56 currency pairs simultaneously. It is important that all currency pairs are selected in the market watch with their history data downloaded.
The indicator shows a rise or fall of a certain currency against the other 7 currencies as a total in the form of a line. The indicator values are expressed as a percentage.
Description of the indicator settings
- Type_Calculation - three options for calculating the percentage of the currency rise or fall
- Prefix - used when a currency pair has a prefix, for example: EURUSD.fxp, then Prefix = .fxp
- Show_AUD - display the total estimated value for the AUD currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_EUR - display the total estimated value for the EUR currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_GBP - display the total estimated value for the GBP currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_NZD - display the total estimated value for the NZD currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_CAD - display the total estimated value for the CAD currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_CHF - display the total estimated value for the CHF currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_JPY - display the total estimated value for the JP currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_USD - display the total estimated value for the USD currency relative to other 7 currencies
- Show_NAME - display the currency name for the indicator line
- calculation_Bars - display the indicator values on the specified number of bars
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