MovingInWL
- Experts
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 1.0
MovingInWL
The Expert Advisor is designed to move the stop of open positions to no loss when they reach a certain predetermined profit level.
Description of the advisor settings:
- MagicNumber - order identifier
- LevelProfit - The level of profit in points that the position must reach in order for its stop to be moved to the level without loss.
- LevelWLoss - The level without loss in points, to which the stop position will be transferred after its profit reaches the LevelProfit level in points.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating