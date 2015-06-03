Eureka Lock
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
The Eureka Lock Expert Advisor detects flat price movement intervals relative to the specified settings. Trading is performed by BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders from the borders of the defined flat. Instead of limiting the losses, a loss-making position is locked by an increased volume. A virtual profit level is used as well.
Settings:
- TF_flet = 15 - timeframe a flat is detected at
- Bars_flet = 25 - amount of bars for a flat detection
- extern int Size_flet = 30 - distance limit between the upper and lower flat borders (height), in points
- otstyp = 5 - indent from the flat borders to place pending orders
- Lot = 0.1 - order volume
- koef_lot = 2 - multiplication factor of locking orders
- TakeProfit = 100 - virtual profit level in points calculated for the specified Lot setting
- MagicNumber = 1975 - order magic number
- NumberOfTry = 5 - number of trade attempts when a broker returns requotes
- Slippage = 3 - slippage in points
