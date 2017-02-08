Comb
- Indicators
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Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 25 March 2020
The indicator displays a grid in the form of a "honeycomb" or regular hexagon. An alternative to the standard grid of the terminal.
Description of the indicator settings:
- color_comb - grid color
- width - width, for example: 22 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 15 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc.
- height - height, for example: 6 for a screen resolution of 1920*1080, 4 for a screen resolution of 1366*768, etc.
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