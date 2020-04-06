XAU Flux MT4

XAU FLUX - Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor



XAU FLUX is a professional trading robot designed for fast and disciplined trading in the gold market. It is developed for traders aiming to achieve consistent profits from small daily price movements.

Key Features:



XAU FLUX uses an advanced scalping system that operates on the M1 & M5 timeframe to evaluate micro opportunities in the market. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify suitable entry points and automatically opens trades.

Risk Management and Capital Protection:



The EA protects every open position with a dynamic trailing stop mechanism. This ensures profits are secured while minimizing losses during adverse movements. Thanks to spread control and volatility filters, trades are executed only under suitable market conditions.

Account Growth Potential:



XAU FLUX is ideal for steadily growing your account, starting with small lot sizes. It aims for sustainable long-term returns by accumulating small daily gains. It does not use aggressive martingale or grid systems, prioritizing account security.

Ease of Use:



Requiring minimal parameter settings, XAU FLUX is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It starts working automatically after installation and does not require constant monitoring.

Visual Control Panel:



The interactive dashboard that comes with the EA displays all important information on a single screen. You can instantly track critical data such as balance, margin, open profit/loss, total profit, and number of active orders.

Technical Requirements:







Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Balance: 100 USD (for 0.01 lot)

VPS Recommended: For 24/7 uninterrupted operation





Warnings:

XAU FLUX does not guarantee past performance. Forex and gold trading involve high risk. Use only capital you can afford to lose. It is recommended to test on a demo account before using on a live account.



Support:



Technical support and setup assistance are provided after purchase. You can contact us for any questions.