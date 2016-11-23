BarKhan
- Indicators
-
Iurii TokmanVeda http://ytg.com.ua resource - the author works for automation of trade on the forex market - advisers, experts will, trading robots, indicators, trading strategies, scripts, functions and libraries.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The BarKhan indicator is calculated as sum of differences of three digital moving averages. The calculation formula is as follows: the difference of digital moving averages №1 and №2 is added to the difference of digital moving averages №2 and №3
Description of the indicator settings:
- MA_Period1 - the period of the first digital moving average
- MA_Period2 - the period of the second digital moving average
- MA_Period3 - the period of the third digital moving average
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