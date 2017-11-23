Robo T
- Experts
- Iurii Tokman
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 23 November 2017
- Activations: 5
Robo T Expert Advisor is a non-indicator trading system.
Expert Advisor settings:
- Level_ord - distance from the current price for placing initial pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, the default value is 22.
- Lot_1 - initial lot for buy series, the default value is 0.1.
- Lot_2 - initial lot for sell series, the default value is 0.1.
- TakeProfit - profit level, the default value is 30.
- TSProfitOnly - only profit is trailed. If disabled, trailing is also performed in the negative stop-loss area. The default value is true.
- TStop.Buy - trailing size in points for buy orders, the default value is 13.
- TStop.Sell - trailing size in points for sell orders, the default value is 13.
- TrailingStep - trailing step in points, the default value is 2.
- level_1 - drawdown distance for placing an averaging order, the default value is 40.
- level_2 - distance from the current price for placing an averaging pending order, the default value is 15.
- сoef_lot_1 - lot multiplication factor for averaging orders, the default value is 1.5.
- Lot_Digits - the number of digits after the decimal point in lot size. If the minimum lot = 0.1, then Lot_Digits = 1, if the minimum lot = 0.01, Lot_Digits = 2. The default value is 1.
- сoef_price - distance progression ratio between averaging orders, the default value is 1.2.
- Pips_Profit - profit in points when exiting the averaging, the default value is 10.
- Slippage - slippage value, the default value is 30.
- MagicNumber_1 - magic number of buy order series, the default value is 2808.
- MagicNumber_2 - magic number of sell order series, the default value is 7959.